New Village Council faces a full slate of agenda items for Tuesday’s meeting

New Key Biscayne Mayor Joe Rasco won't be getting too comfortable Tuesday evening at the first Village Council meeting since winning his third mayoral election (his first since 2000).

A lengthy agenda is on tap for the 6 p.m. meeting, which also will be attended by newly elected Council members Oscar Sardinas and Fernando Vazquez, and re-elected Council member Ed London.

Among the items up for discussion:

* A resolution to purchase five new police cars, including one high-water vehicle, for Chief Frank Sousa at a cost not to exceed $245,000;

* An introduction to "Friday Night Happenings," in which a series of Friday night youth programs will keep the younger generation safe and provide an outlet, including ping-pong tournaments, indoor soccer, movie nights and teen yoga;

* News about the Athletics Field Fact Finding Committee, formed by Village Manager Steve Williamson to look at playing sites on and off Key Biscayne, and which will soon make their findings known to Williamson, who will then meet with Miami-Dade County's Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces team;

* Line item requests, including money for sand renourishment, the Back Bay Study, and a special needs program support;

* Further consideration of a noise ordinance, brought up by Councilman London; and,

* The possibility of dividing up initiatives and/or committee liaison assignments between Council members.

In addition, special presentations will be going to Mary Tague and H. Frances Reaves for their efforts in executing a well-attended Key Biscayne Car Week, and to officials of Curative Inc., for their contributions to the Village during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also, a new vice mayor will be selected.

Residents may attend the meeting at Village Hall or tune in to VKB-TV Ch. 77 on Comcast/Xfinity, or Ch. 99 ATT UVerse.

If you are joining the meeting remotely, please dial any of the following Zoom numbers: (312) 626-6799, (929) 205-6099 or (301) 715-8592, and enter the Zoom Meeting ID: 231 627 8415, followed by ##. Press *9 to “raise your hand.”