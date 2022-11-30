New Village Council gifts police chief with approval of five new vehicles

Five golden rings?

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa did better than that Tuesday night, convincing Village Council members to unanimously approve five new, heavy-duty police vehicles to replace part of an aging fleet.

It was just one of several agenda items approved under the auspices of new Village Mayor Joe Rasco, whose only hiccup came when he realized he didn't have a gavel to adjourn the four-hour meeting.

The resolution to purchase five 2023 vehicles from Alan Jay Fleet Sales, not to exceed $245,000, didn't come without discussion, but Chief Sousa said replacing 11-year-old vehicles with some 180,000 miles of wear and tear would be vital, especially when it came time to rescue people stranded in flooded situations.

Chief Sousa's "wish list" consisted of two Ford Police Interceptor Utility AWD V-6 Hybrids, two Ford F-150 Police Responder Crew Cabs 4WD XL, and one Chevy Tahoe High Water Vehicle.

"Why would we have pickup trucks?" asked Councilman Ed London, saying regular vehicles would be more conducive to friendly neighborhood patrols instead of sitting up high.

But, Sousa explained, in the case of the June flooding, for example, "We'd have to park the (Hybrid vehicles) because it's too low and get out and walk." In fact, his own vehicle was used to traverse deep water.

One of the replacements is for an unmarked police car.

Overall, Sousa reported that the police department actually has 18 vehicles that need to be replaced. Sometimes, in the case of a worn-out transmission, repair costs outweigh the positives of a new vehicle.

New Council member Fernando Vazquez asked what the offset could be, and asked for that estimate to also be part of future requests in every department, to provide a clearer picture.

"Every vehicle we are going to replace goes to auction," said Sousa, who estimated that each of the five vehicles, despite the high mileage, could recoup between $5,000 and $7,500.

Convinced, the vote was unanimous to bring in the five new vehicles.