Guillermo Salazar doesn’t mind rolling up his sleeves and getting his hands dirty. In fact, he can prove it with his own lush, tropical front — and back — yard in Cutler Bay.

“In the 12 years that I’ve been there, I’ve had time to make it my own,” said Salazar, who was born in Miami but grew up in Central America. “I’ve incorporated fruit trees, shade trees and palm trees, as well as native and exotic plants from all over the world — a diverse mini-botanical garden!

“And, yes, my neighbors stop by to look around and ask for tips.”

The Village of Key Biscayne’s full-time horticulturalist has plenty of experience when it comes to lawn management and beautification. For starters, he’s been collecting and studying orchids since he was 10, having grown up with a father who owned a nursery and a mother who was an interior and floral designer back in El Salvador.

Orchids, he said, might be just one way to further beautify Key Biscayne, similar in style to those already attached in trees in front of Village Hall.

In other words, why wait for April showers to bring May flowers? The “island paradise” is likely to become even more tropical under Salazar’s supervision.

At 41, he is a Florida Master Gardener, the results of becoming a professional landscape designer, earning a Landscape Design and Management degree and a Master of Science degree in Environmental Horticulture, both from the University of Florida.

For several years, he’s worked in private, municipal and governmental capacities in the South Florida area, overseeing environmentally-sensitive projects across five counties.

In his spare time, Salazar has been a breeder of pedigree Persian and Himalayan cats, and enjoys exploring tropical regions of the world, then forming his own creative ideas.

Thanks to Village of Key Biscayne Communications & Community Relations Officer Jessica Drouet, the IslanderNews sat down with Salazar for a few questions about life on the Key.

Is there any strategy (as opposed to other locales) in working with the land on Key Biscayne because of proximity to saltwater?

Whenever you’re dealing with any specific environment, it’s important to be knowledgeable about the flora, fauna and local conditions that may affect plant performance.

Key Biscayne is a barrier island, it’s surrounded by saltwater from all sides, even below. For me, the strategy is to be mindful that we are in this environment and use the correct plant material that will save resources and ensure the island is vibrant and beautiful.

What challenges do you see otherwise on Key Biscayne, and where can residents expect to see improvements?

My goal is to ensure that Village public spaces are well-maintained and beautiful, it’s always a balance. Aside from salinity and maintenance, the iguanas on the island present a constant challenge. They are an invasive species with no natural predators, but they really do love to eat our native flowers!

In the four months since I joined the Village of Key Biscayne, I’ve been working with our contractors to efficiently maintain our existing landscape and substitute plant material so that it is more adequate for the local environment, including having more drought tolerance, stronger against the salty conditions, and less enticing to our local pests and iguanas.

Do you mostly deal with flora as opposed to grass, or are playing fields part of your plan?

My role is to oversee all the landscaping maintenance throughout the Village, including parks and common areas, such as traffic circles, medians and swales.

Working with our Parks and Recreations Director, Todd Hofferberth, we ensure that the Village parks are appealing and user-friendly. This is a high-density community that is highly engaged in our public spaces; for me, that can be a challenge as my job is to ensure each corner of those spaces is presentable, but it’s a challenge that continues to keep me motivated and interested.

I understand orchids are your sweet spot … any in the future for Key Biscayne?

Yes, I love orchids! I was very inquisitive as a child and was always looking for new and interesting species of orchids to add to my collection. I have even studied orchid culture and have done some judging for several years.

Key Biscayne presents great potential for incorporating orchids into our landscapes, attaching them to trees similar to how residents may have seen in front of Village Hall. My goal is to mimic orchids growing on trees as they do naturally in many tropical environments — I’m sure our residents have seen this or even tried it at home.

What can residents do to their own yards to make Key Biscayne even more beautiful?

Residents should be mindful of the same conditions that we all share and, whenever possible, use plants that are indigenous to our local environment.

The University of Florida has a great principle that they’ve called “The Right Plant in the Right Place,” that I follow and highly recommend to anyone interested in improving their own yards.

Residents can also try to salvage orchids that are no longer in bloom by tying them to trees in their yards — they’ll soon notice the orchids attach themselves to the tree bark and will flourish again seasonally.

And, finally, where would you rank Key Biscayne in terms of floral beauty?

I think Key Biscayne is amazing and offers residents so many beautiful landscapes and natural areas to enjoy. I am happy to be a part of the amazing Village team and look forward to continuing to improve this “island paradise.”