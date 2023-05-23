New Village landscaper selected and other Council actions

Visible vegetation at the Village Green in Key Biscayne.

 Photo by Juan Castro Olivera

During their last regular Village of Key Biscayne Council meeting, which lasted well into the night, Councilmembers dealt with a host of issues, including the selection of a new vendor to provide Villagewide landscaping services.

Brightview Landscape Services Inc. was selected as the new company to provide the Village with comprehensive landscape maintenance services in the amount not to exceed $1,133,412 after a thorough vetting process with four contenders. Litter and debris control will be part of Brightview's services.

BrightPath - related.jpg

BrightView employees sitting on the back of one of their trucks.

The price comes in about $26,000 more than what the existing company, SFM Services Inc., would have charged.

