During their last regular Village of Key Biscayne Council meeting, which lasted well into the night, Councilmembers dealt with a host of issues, including the selection of a new vendor to provide Villagewide landscaping services.

Brightview Landscape Services Inc. was selected as the new company to provide the Village with comprehensive landscape maintenance services in the amount not to exceed $1,133,412 after a thorough vetting process with four contenders. Litter and debris control will be part of Brightview's services.

The price comes in about $26,000 more than what the existing company, SFM Services Inc., would have charged.