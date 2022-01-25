As a devoted baseball fan, Jeremy Calleros Gauger still marvels at the way the Florida Marlins twice built their teams into World Series champions.

Of course, he also was stunned how quickly they tore those teams apart, and how similar glory days have since escaped the franchise that soon begins its 30th season.

“Perpetually frustrating,” he said, regarding the lack of consistency.

Who knows? They could have used his advice. After all, planning for the long-term is what he does best.

As the Village of Key Biscayne’s new Building, Zoning and Planning Department Director/Village Planner, Calleros Gauger’s role is to not only maintain, but improve and protect the high standards of living the island residents are accustomed to.

“I think it’s incredibly interesting the challenges facing it,” he said, especially when it comes to resiliency projects and warding off impending sea level rise.

“The most important thing I’ll be doing this year is making sure we get community input. The thing that’s been incredible so far is the quality of folks I’ve been able to work with,” he said. “The impressive part is the people.”

Calleros Gauger, 45, was born just outside Los Angeles, in Diamond Bar, Calif. – perhaps most noted as being the home of legendary rapper, actor and entertainer Snoop Dogg.

From there, Calleros Gauger grew up in the small town of Stephenville, Texas, known as the “Cowboy Capital of the World,” before continuing east to Williamstown, Mass., where he attended Williams College, currently the No. 1-ranked institution on U.S. News’ list of National Liberal Arts Colleges.

Then, in 1998, he moved to South Florida to attend graduate school at the University of Miami, majoring in Architecture.

He, his wife (a teacher at nearby Immaculata-LaSalle High school) and son, 8, live in Coconut Grove, from where he’s often crossed the Rickenbacker Causeway to “admire the beauty” on his way to Crandon Park or Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park to enjoy boating, paddle-boarding, snorkeling — “everything the beach.”

Now, his responsibility — among the official 33 essential duties listed on his job description — will be collaborating with Village Manager Steve Williamson, Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Roland Samimy and the entire community to develop plans that fit the Strategic Vision Board’s recommendations, and create or modify zoning ordinances.

He previously was the Assistant Planning Director for the City of Miami, calling his first public sector job “amazing,” but with “some very different challenges than Key Biscayne.”

As the person in charge of Zoning, he wants to make sure he’s not the cowboy riding in with the black hat and getting a bad rap.

“Look, that all depends on your perspective,” he said. “Neighbors want to make sure (everyone) is following code. I am no expert on what folks on Key Biscayne want, but, say, when it comes time for new construction, I want to make sure we maintain the same look and feel.

“The way I look at it is, if you want to build here, you want to live here. That’s what Zoning is, maintaining a certain look and feel to the place, and making sure it’s good for the environment and it’s what people wanted.”

Among the biggest challenges on the island, he said, is how to contend with issues of resiliency and sea level rise.

“We may have well-built structures that can withstand a big wind, but you could also be living in a place where you can’t get to the grocery store because of flooding. So things like that is what I address,” he said. “You just can’t put a bigger drain in the (middle of the) road ... We look at how we can raise roads; we look at how buildings interact, where we need pumps. A lot of things to contend with, some on streets, some on properties.”

During the next six months, Calleros Gauger will be working with the Village’s Strategic Vision Board to make sure their recommendations are feasible.

The plan is to hold several workshops, called charrettes, where lists and priorities will be developed into a “bunch of base drawings.”

“I realize I can do a little bit of drawing, but we’ll (eventually) turn it over to our professional consultant group (DPZ CoDesign), which has a tremendous amount of knowledge,” Calleros Gauger said. “The real experts are our long-term residents, those who were here even before we had a drainage system, to share their knowledge.”

The schedule of meetings (which take place between Feb. 15-19), along with additional information and a survey, can be found at: www.SpeakUpKeyBiscayne.com. If you have a question, you may also mail Calleros Gauger at jgauger@keybiscayne.fl.gov).

“ I want to emphasize the most important thing is that the Vision Board (is the basis for) the long-term plan – and the only way that plan is good is if the community shows up at the workshops,” he said. “I guess this is me begging people, because they have the ideas. I document them and make (it work within our ordinances).”

Williamson has been impressed with the motivated outlook by his newest employee.

“We are excited about having Jeremy join the Village of Key Biscayne team,” he said. “He comes with vast private and public sector experience envisioning the future of neighborhoods and communities. ... (his) creative thinking, civic planning expertise, and urban design skills will lead our critical Vision Board process beginning over the next few weeks.

“As we take the time to deliberately look 5, 10, 20 years into the future, he will guide our efforts as we set the vision to continue to build a vibrant community with a high quality of life, a strong sense of place, a thriving commercial district, and a stronger, more resilient, environment.”

When the baseball season begins in a couple of months, Calleros Gauger again will sit back in his stadium chair at LoanDepot Park, yearning for the days when players such as Mike Lowell, Alex Gonzalez and Luis Castillo were part of those glorious years.

For now, he’ll be content watching his favorite player, Miguel Rojas, scoop up balls at shortstop with the gracefulness of a gazelle, hoping someday soon those World Series glory days return.

Like the Miami Marlins, change is inevitable, even on the island — but only if done correctly.

“Keeping the ‘Paradise’ we have is not just sitting on your laurels,” Calleros Gauger said. “There are always developing challenges, like sea level, traffic, those types of things.”

He follows one basic rule: “You’ve got to change things to keep them the same,” he said, adding: “And then, what changes do we make?”

Spoken like a man who could have rescued the Marlins years ago.