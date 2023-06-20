Cairo Cangas, a veteran in the engineering, planning, construction and transportation fields, will be Key Biscayne's new Public Works Director, effective July 10, the Village announced Tuesday morning.

Cangas has served as a consultant design project engineer for various Florida Department of Transportation projects in the Miami-Dade County and Monroe County areas and currently is the manager at A.D.A. Engineering Inc. in Doral.

Reached Tuesday, he said he is excited to begin work for the Village.

"It's an Island Paradise, like they say, the perfect name for the area," said Cangas, 38, who was born in Cuba, where he and his family escaped when he was 9. "I always saw myself working in a position such as this, and when I saw what my duties would be, it just cemented it. I'm very excited to start, excited to do positive things, really positive things for the Village."

Cangas will take over for Jake Ozyman, who departed May 12 after nearly five years to take a position in Aventura as the Public Works and Transportation Director.

Ozyman was in the middle of the Village's $250 million effort to help offset flooding, sea level rise and beach erosion. He also doubled up as the Building, Zoning & Planning Director while that vacancy was being filled.

"We are excited about Cairo joining our team," said Village Manager Steve Williamson. "He has the right skills and experience we are looking for. More important, he is the right fit for our staff and our community. Cairo is motivated to take on some of our most important projects that will address flooding, traffic and our aging infrastructure.

“He is also ready to engage with our residents and be a part of this thriving and vibrant village."

Cangas, who lives in the Tamiami area, was previously Project Engineer from 2012-14 at H.W. Lochner; Project Designer from 2010-13 at HDR; and Roadway Engineer from 2009-11 at AECOM.

"I started backwards from the top," he said, laughing.

He said ECOM has some 70,000 employees worldwide, while HDR has about 7,000, and Lochner had about 700 people in the country while he was there.

A.D.A. Engineering, which employs 40-50 people, is a small, family-owned business with offices in Doral, West Palm Beach and Tampa. It is considered one of South Florida's premier engineering, planning and construction management firms. Cangas worked there for nine-plus years.

Cangas and his family escaped Cuba when he was 9, landing in Miami in 1994, "where we were welcomed to this great country," and then lived with his grandfather in Louisiana for about three years.

He finished high school in Louisiana, then started at the University of Miami. "I always wanted to come back here," he said.

He switched to the University of New Orleans for a semester, then returned to the Sunshine State at Florida International University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

He also received a Bachelor of Arts "for fun" in the field of Theater, where "they show you every aspect about a production, from lighting, design, directing" – a perfect complement to the organizational strategy needed for major engineering projects.

Williamson said that Cangas had played critical roles in several FDOT projects, including road work and bridge work, which shows how valuable he can be to the Village,

"I'm obsessed with work," he said, which is good given he will have plenty of work to do with the resiliency infrastructure projects on Key Biscayne.

He said he is eager to meet with the Village Council.

"I've heard some really positive things," he said. "I'm sure they have the right attitude and strive to do the best for the Village."