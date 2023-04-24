New Village Sustainability Advisory Board seeking candidates to help formulate environmental policies and procedures

Local citizens can play a big role in efforts to protect the environment by joining the newly created Key Biscayne Sustainability Advisory Board to help increase the environmental awareness of the village residents and businesses.

Interested parties have until noon on May 1 to apply with an application at the Village clerk's office.

Mayor Joe Rasco will review the candidates' applications and board appointments will be made by the mayor and council members at the Tuesday, May 9 regular village council meeting.

Members will each serve a one-year term without compensation.

The Advisory Board will advise the Village Council on issues related to environmental sustainability. Among other things, the board will also:

– Identify and recommend affordable strategies on conservation, renewable energy and energy efficiency

– Research sound practices that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money, energy and resources

– Facilitate participation by Village residents in creating an environmental strategic plan that will promote sustainability in the Village

– Provide recommendations to residents, businesses and developers to practice environmental conservation and sustainable building practices

– Make recommendations to the Village Council on initiatives, actions, policies and public outreach programs to support.

Interested parties can request information by emailing jkoch@keybiscayne.fl.gov or calling the Village Clerk at (305) 365-5506.