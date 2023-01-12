New year brings new energy for tackling a multitude of Village events, critical issues and projects

"Maintaining what we have while building for a better future."

That's the theme surrounding dozens and dozens of projects, initiatives, repairs and replacements slated for Key Biscayne in 2023, all part of the budget sessions last fall.

"I'm excited," said Village Manager Steve Williamson on his first workday of the year. "We've got a beautiful place and we've got to make sure we take care of it, so taking care of what we have and building for a better future, whether it's roads, safety issues, resilient infrastructure ... it's all part of the plan."

Among just some of the wide scope of new things residents will see in 2023: a new police boat and four new police vehicles; new, high-tech cardio equipment in the Community Center; improved landscaping, especially in the business sector; restoration of several parks; freshly painted bike lanes and road striping; and repairing or configuring catch basins to offset flood problems.

Also, the Village's long-term infrastructure/resiliency proposals and financial plans should be formulated this year; Miami-Dade County will be contracting repair work on Bear Cut Bridge later in the year; and studies will be conducted on how effectively the Village's Rickenbacker Causeway overall concept plan can be put to best use while some safety measures are first put in place.

Williamson said all of the Village's 2023 goals encompass five values: residents first; teamwork always; stewardship matters; pursuing excellence; and being empowered to act.

With that, one of the first items on Williamson's list is intended to increase focus on customer service.

The new SeeClickFix portable app will replace the old VKB 311 customer service app, which was not effective, he said.

"I see this as a portable app, where one can take a picture, identify the location, whether it's flooding, a broken curb, or wherever there may be a problem, and just send it in to us," said Williamson, who indicated the new system will actually be called 311.

He expects to launch the site in February.

A brief look at some of the 2023 highlights:

Police and safety: A new police boat will be put into the water as soon as the "proper markings" are in place. Police Chief Frank Sousa said, while "it's not as flashy as a Don Johnson ("Miami Vice") boat, it's what police marine boats are trending to, a multi-purpose RIB (rigid inflatable boat), exclusively for police work. Our goal is to hopefully use it every day."

The Village received a $75,000 grant, thanks to the efforts of Sousa, who pleaded his case to state officials at a conference in Cocoa Beach. The new Fluid Watercraft boat costs $141,000, but trading in the former boat helped keep costs to a minimum.

* Residents also will soon see four new police cruisers, all SUV Hybrids, adding to the community policing effort that began when Sousa arrived a little over a year ago.

* Filling two vacancies in the department also would help the cause of the Village Resource Officer Program for officers in cars, on bikes, or just walking, "where we are able to deliver services with increased presence, and we're moving in the right direction," Sousa said. "We want to create that mentality."

* The second phase of an increased surveillance security system also will be brought to the Village Council and new Mayor Joe Rasco. It involves more cameras and license plate readers that "enhance security configurations and also can assist in investigations."

* Sousa said he hopes to bring a resolution to the e-bike problem and will deliver a snapshot to the Council showing where his department stands on calls for service, arrests, etc., compared to a year ago.

"I think they're going to be surprised," he said. "A lot of work is being done."

Roads and safety: Williamson said the Village will launch and complete the first two intersections on Crandon Boulevard to improve safety and create a through-pit for better traffic flow.

* Also, green bike lanes will be enhanced with improved markings on Crandon, and the crosswalks will all be redone with new markings, as well as the road linings.

Landscaping: In the middle of the year, the Village will launch its KB Clean program to address both public and private property owners to adhere to code compliance.

"This will improve the landscaping and maintenance on the public side, and we'll be working with business owners in the plazas to do the same," Williamson said. "Again, our goal is maintaining what we have."

Flood control and infrastructure: The Village will be kicking off some of the flood abatement projects that have been presented to residents and Village Council over the past two months. The first is to repair and improve catch basins to "improve the way the water moves." Some might involve new positioning and some might require adding curbing.

* The all-important resilient infrastructure implementation and financing plan – which involves shoreline stormwater upgrades, roadway improvements, utility under-grounding, and how to finance the costs – will be heading to Council early in the year.

* The Village will be working closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in regard to studies on the Back Bay.

* Under-grounding plans around the Key Biscayne K-8 Center and plans to alleviate flood concerns are moving along.

Bridges and causeways: Miami-Dade County will soon put out a solicitation to repair Bear Cut Bridge, part of the 10-year repair requirement by state officials. Work likely would take place in the second half of the year, much of it at the base of the bridge, although periodic closures of one lane will take place during less-traveled hours.

* A study on the feasibility (PD&E phase) and the necessity of possibly replacing the bridge also will be in the works.

Rickenbacker: When it comes to the Rickenbacker Causeway, Village Planner Jeremy Calleros Gauger said, "A bunch of things will be happening, and we'll be participating in most, if not all, (the decisions)."

* The Florida Department of Transportation will handle a resurfacing project at the entrance to the causeway past the toll booth on the mainland side.

* Miami-Dade County will take over the work done by Calleros Gauger and his staff and try to complete an overall Rickenbacker Causeway master plan.

* Calleros Gauger said the county is looking at preliminary studies on the reconfiguration of the toll plaza, since all tolls now are basically handled electronically, either through license plate or SunPass readers.

* A public boat ramp at Marine Stadium on Virginia Key is getting a hard look from opposition, and the approval process would still need to be cleared by the Historic Preservation Board.

* There will be a realignment to the beach entrance across from Whiskey Joe's, moving it away from the bridge to improve safety.

* Hobie Beach, on the northbound side, is currently closed as the county works to re-do that park area and driveway.

Parks: Three parks on Key Biscayne are getting an overhaul and two are set for completion early this year.

* Paradise Park will be completed "very soon," Williamson said, "and Hampton Park will be completed by the end of January."

* He said the Beach Park design is moving forward. It's slated to be a three-year project done in phases, to fit within budget, although there was some concern by Council members at the recent meeting on how spending could possibly be limited.

* At Village Green, a new splash pad is expected to be up and running by next week.

Recreation: Parks & Recreation Director Todd Hofferberth said the Community Center's pool deck repair and resurfacing project should begin this month.

* One of the biggest additions will be the new state-of-the-art cardio equipment arriving soon. Those workout pieces include the Lateral X elliptical machine, which can provide lateral 3D motion, and Star Trac's 10-TRX FreeRunner jogging machine, along with its line of recumbent and stationary bikes.

* Fresh off the December wrap up of an adult soccer league (with another season in the spring), Hofferberth said, "We are planning to try an adult basketball league or indoor soccer league in the spring when basketball season is over."

* A much harder look at additional field space nearby Key Biscayne is being done by a task force appointed by Williamson.

* A pole lighting project for the St. Agnes sports field is slated for the summer.

* Re-sodding the sports field at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center also is scheduled for the summer – part of some 30 Capital Improvement Programs on the Village docket.

* The beach access path at the Sands is now completed. Next up is the Commodore South access after getting the easement approved.

Development: A site plan approval heads to Village Council early this year, in which a private developer is proposing to build a project in the Entry Block area, where a vacant lot has been in place for years.

Vision Plan: A final version of the Strategic Vision Board's plan for the future of Key Biscayne will soon head to Village Council for approval.

Popular demand: Key Biscayne Car Week returns for its third edition in early October, after a successful run in 2022.

Other popular events returning include the July 4 Parade and evening fireworks; the Piano Festival; Winterfest; and the Key Biscayne Lighthouse Run, which moves into its 46th year.

Key Biscayne's Chamber of Commerce has its annual board installation on Jan. 19, when possibly new events will be added to a fully loaded calendar.

Key Biscayne's Community Foundation also plays host to several continuing events throughout the year on its calendar.

"With all these things planned, and combined with increasing our customer service, it should be a great year," Williamson said.