Shared vision of the future comes to fruition

Excerpt from commentary by Jorge E. Mendia, M.D.

Last night, March 31, marked a very significant moment for Key Biscayne. A reception was hosted by The Ritz-Carlton to celebrate the establishment of the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, marking the culmination of nearly a year of work by a group of residents who share a vision to bring a community foundation to our island.

In a community as blessed as ours, it is commendable that we are able to take care of our needs when one considers that our government has access to only 17% of our property taxes while we continue to be a donor community to the rest of the county.

Having the Foundation allows us as a community to address many needs that go beyond the functions of government but which require the resources of the community as a whole. In general, its goals include supporting our service and civic organizations and our cultural, educational, and environmental initiatives. The possibilities are limitless, and the opportunity to improve our community for generations to come begins now.

Concerned about the Key Biscayne Athletic Club’s baseball budget, Coach Eddie Easton risked life and limb during a recent game to recover a $2 baseball stuck in the chain link backstop.

St Agnes 50th anniversary celebration

St. Agnes held a Mass of Thanksgiving followed by a reception to celebrate the church’s 50th Anniversary. The mass was celebrated by Archbishop John C. Favalora.

Note: Mary passed away on June 2, 2022, at age 98.

Plans are underway to open a Key Biscayne Jewish Center on the island. According to Rabbi Yoel Caroline, over the last four years the Jewish community of Key Biscayne has been growing closer.

“The Jewish community here is much larger than anyone ever imagined,” explained Rabbi Caroline. “It’s just that there has never been a permanent Jewish organizational presence here. People have realized that there is a need for the community to come together.”

Rabbi Caroline moved to the island with his wife, Rivka, and their four children to start a Chabad, which they operate from their home. Currently the Chabad offers an adult education program from the Jewish Learning Institute.

The family also organizes events for the Jewish holidays. Over 200 guests have attended recent Passover and Chanukah celebrations at The Ritz Carlton and Sonesta Beach Resort.

“There is a clear need for a center,” Rabbi Caroline explains. “Every community needs a place that serves as a hub.”

Rec center memberships go on sale July 4th

Finding the motivation to exercise is hard, so members of the Community Center Advisory Committee at least want to make it easy for people to buy a gym membership.

Committee member Pat Weinman said the group will kick off its sales drive during the upcoming Fourth of July festivities. The center is scheduled to open on October 15.

Weinman said Key Biscayners are already excited about joining the center, which will offer a competition-sized swimming pool, weightlifting, cardiovascular equipment, and more.

The Committee has interviewed candidates for community center manager and will make a recommendation to Village recreation director Todd Hofferberth, who will make a final decision in the next few weeks.

Membership to the community center is available to residents and Village employees. Non-residents can use the facility at a daily rate. Members who sign up early will receive a charter member T-shirt.

Stollman wins Miami-Key Largo race

What began as another way to enjoy a day on Biscayne Bay has become a successful passion for Key Biscayne resident Steven Stollman.

The transplanted New Yorker, who had no sailing experience when he moved to the Key three years ago, skippered his Ultimate 20 sailboat Stoked! to a first place overall PHRF win in the 49th annual Miami to Key Largo race.

“We just ripped,” Stollman said. “The conditions were really ideal for my type of boat. Wind speeds were in the high teens with gusts in the low 20 knots out of the northeast, which allowed us to fly a spinnaker most of the course. The boat didn’t broach, which is unusual in those conditions. It took tremendous team work.”

Stollman’s crew included Marco Oquendo and Clint Milner.

A man detained at a Key liquor store for allegedly trying to steal a bottle of rum was released by police after the store manager declined to press charges.

The incident, which happened around 12:50 p.m. on April 24, began when the subject, accompanied by two other men, entered the establishment located at 24 Crandon Blvd. According to the police report, the subject attempted to conceal a 750 ml bottle of Dominican rum in his shorts. The subject was apprehended, photographed and later released.