Pending tighter recertification policies, eventually affecting building owners, property management operators, HOAs and tenants, will be the subject of Tuesday evening’s community discussion led by Commissioner Raquel Regalado.

Among the topics being presented by Miami-Dade County and Village of Key Biscayne officials, along with a state representative:

- A look at state regulations and possible changes to international code council law and regulations;

- Existing and pending changes in county regulations;

- Current status of Village recertification and the city’s responsibilities; and

- Steps to meet current and pending new laws and regulations.

The event takes place at 6:30 at the Key Biscayne Community Center.

Building recertifications in Miami-Dade County, and Key Biscayne, especially regarding deadlines to make repairs, came under scrutiny in the wake of last summer’s partial condominium collapse along the ocean in Surfside, leaving 98 dead.

Earlier this year, Miami-Dade County commissioners unanimously approved a motion on the first reading of an ordinance that revises procedures and bolsters the existing building recertification code, providing an increased layer of safety to condo residents.

Sen. Rene Garcia is the prime sponsor of the ordinance, which, in short, calls for a 30-year inspection (rather than the county’s current 40-year mark), and every 10 years after; as early as two-year notices before the structure is to be inspected; providing for an electrical disconnect if the building is declared unsafe; a wider range of penalties; and the revocation of rectification status when based on misrepresentation.

A public hearing is set for April 13 before the Chairman’s Council of Policy Hearing. The ordinance, if passed, would apply to all county municipalities, including Key Biscayne.

Recent recommendations by state legislators, who had wanted to implement a statewide code to any residential structure higher than three stories be inspected at the 30-year mark and every five years thereafter, were denied when SB 1780 died in Regulated Industries on March 14.

Two other bills, calling for tighter regulations on community associations, also were denied.