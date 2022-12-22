No Crandon holiday lights was among the items making news on the Key during December, 2007

No lights this year in medians

The twinkling holiday lights that typically brighten Crandon Boulevard medians this of the year won’t be spreading their holiday cheer due to ongoing construction on the roadway.

Mariana Hardie from Key Biscayne’s Public Works Department, said Public Works Director Armando Nuñez decided not to put up the lights this season after learning that the Crandon Boulevard Master Plan construction project would limit the display to certain segments of the roadway.

Hardie said the problem is the Crandon electrical system isn’t 100 percent complete, as crews are still updating and improving the south end of the road. The entire Master Plan project is scheduled to be done by the end of January, so this is the only year the lights won’t go up, Hardie added.

Still, she said, it’s unfortunate to have a little less holiday cheer: “We are going to miss them too!”

The holiday banners, designed by Islander News art director Jaime Millan, were hung from Crandon Boulevard poles Friday.

St. Agnes Christmas Bazaar

St. Agnes Catholic Church hosted a Christmas Bazaar with shopping, food and entertainment for the entire family.

Winterfest on the Green

The 10th annual Winterfest was held on the Village Green with two days of celebrations. Activities included a special concert, food by local restaurants and carnival rides and games.

Dock extensions turned down, but Council leaves door open for the future

Local leaders denied four requests for longer boat docks off Harbor Drive, but said they realize there is a problem with the current zoning regulations and will take steps to fix it.

The four requests were nearly identical – and more are pending – leading Village Council members to say it’s clear the zoning code needs to be reviewed. They expect that to come from Harbor homeowners and the Zoning Ordinance Review Committee which is looking at the entire code.

Vice Mayor Jorge Mendia noted, “When you see property owners come with essentially the same variance request, you see these property owners have identified a problem with our code.”

Mendia would ultimately get approval for a motion to convene homeowners living on Harbor between the Key Biscayne Yacht Club and Heather Drive. They, along with the ZORC, will advise the Council.

La Purisima

Patricia Riestra-Peraita hosted the annual Nicaraguan celebration la Purisima at St. Agnes Catholic Church.

Know what we want?

Police have 11 unclaimed bikes

The Key Biscayne Police Department has 11 bikes in its unclaimed property room that it will donate to charity if the rightful owners can’t be found.

Solon Gray, the department’s property and evidence custodian said residents can contact him if they believe they have a claim to one of the bikes.

The bikes have come into the station as unclaimed property, after being recovered from a thief, being left unattended in a public place, etc.

Santa Paws

Dr. Steve Eastman from Key Biscayne Veterinary Clinic and Chris Mack from Paws 4 You celebrated the holidays by giving pet owners the opportunity to have their pet’s photos taken with Santa.

Santa visit the Square

Residents of all ages went to the Square Shopping Center for an evening of shopping and merriment, including a visit from Santa Claus. Refreshments were served and Toy Town also held a raffle for toys.

