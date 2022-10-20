No ‘dark forces’ involved with Charter review process, says commission member

I was invited by the Village Council to serve as one of five members on the 2022 Charter Revision Commission. I did not lobby for this position, and I accepted in order to give back to the community that has been my home for 23 years.

Over the course of six meetings, held from January to March of this year, we diligently reviewed, analyzed and discussed each and every section of the Village’s Charter. Our meetings were public and recorded. Agendas and minutes were published. Our goal was to identify potential revisions to make a good Charter even better.

In considering revisions to the Charter, I was generally guided by three basic principles:

1. Understanding and applying municipal government best practices.

2. Promoting the merits of a representative democracy over government by referendum.

3. Ensuring that there are checks and balances to safeguard the interests of the community.

The Charter Revision Commission ultimately proposed seven revisions to the Charter. These will be on the ballot on November 8.

I will refrain from discussing the merits of each of these proposed Charter Amendments. Information on the pros and cons of these Amendments is readily available. I understand and respect that there are different views on each of the proposed changes. Indeed, a robust discussion on the issues is critical for a healthy democracy, at all levels, municipal, state and national.

What I find totally unacceptable is ascribing sinister intent to a process that has been thoughtful and transparent. There was no "dark force” guiding us in our deliberations.

When you vote on November 8, I urge you to filter out the noise and use your best judgment in evaluating each of the seven proposed Amendments to the Charter.

Thank You,

Marco A. Gomez

Gomez is a 20+ year resident of Key Biscayne and serves on the steering committee for the annual Lighthouse Run.