Council says yes to play area

Signatures of 600 residents, 200 hours of research on equipment, a roomful of concerned parents and over 25 pajama-clad toddlers convinced the Village Council last week to include a playground on the village green property.

The council voted 5-1 to allocate three-quarters of an acre and up to $98,000 for the playground, which will be designed for toddlers and older children.

The meeting started out on a humorous note when Councilman Raul Llorente said he was going to have to make a trip to Office Depot to replace FAX paper used by playground supporters in an intensive lobbying effort of council members.

Jacqueline Sanchez-Volny left the podium to pass out rolls of FAX paper to each of the council members, amidst applause and laughter from the audience which spilled out into the hallway outside the Council Chamber.

Sanchez-Volny explained that in researching other playgrounds in the United States, it had been determined that the best design was to have 1 area for children one through 4 and another for youths 5 through 12 years old.

Good manners

When Kathryn Johnson was three years old, her grandmother, Gaga, gave her a silver place setting from Tiffany’s which included a salad fork. Johnson remembers thinking at the time that she was the only child in America who knew the difference between a salad fork and a dinner fork.

“Gaga taught me good manners were a sign of respect for other people, and a reflection of my family, and my character,” said Johnson, a Key Biscayne resident.

Today Johnson has parlayed what she learned from her family into two books, “Attitude Adjustment” and “Color your Character,” both teaching manners based on 12 principles of character including honesty, understanding, compassion, empathy, appreciation, discipline, fortitude, perseverance, humor, humility, generosity and respect.

“The sooner young children begin to understand and develop strong character reflected in good manners the less problems they will have as they grow up,” said Johnson.

Jaime Zambrano

Jaime Zambrano has returned to his hometown of Key Biscayne as Dr. Jaime Zambrano, D.M.D.

He graduated from Florida State University with a degree in biology and a minor in chemistry. He went on to graduate from Florida College of Dentistry with a 3.7 grade point average. He was on the Dean’’s list and received several awards for research and academic achievement.

While in dental school, Zambrano married his high school sweetheart, Amy Tomlinson. The couple has recently returned to live on the Key where Zambrano is doing an internship with long-time Key resident Dr. John Crabill, an island orthodontist.

Zambrano is the son of Estrella and the late Gus Zambrano.

Dance till you drop

The Key Biscayne Athletic Club fundraiser was reportedly the most fun party ever held on the island. For $25, guests enjoyed food from Parties by Pat, beverages by Bacardi, and non-stop dance music throughout the whole evening.

The interior of the Beach Club was decorated with old photos of Athletic Club participants from the past ten years. Many of the players who were involved in the club then now have children of their own who take part in the various activities.

Raffle prizes donated by local merchants were given away as well as an auction that included two roundtrip tickets anywhere in the U.S. and jewelry.

Vernon’s Drugs closing

By Susi Westfal

I will never forget Mr. Dick Vernon sitting in the unelectrified gloom in Vernon’s Drugs, after Hurricane Andrew, comforting his customers with news of friends and neighbors, having medicines and bandages at the ready and passing on messages to the plumber, the electrician, and the phone people, who lived where and needed what done. To me that is work that is done by a community institution.

And now I don’t have Jose’s chocolate milkshakes and chicken salad sandwiches to make me feel better about missing Vernon’s, an institution if ever there was one on Key Biscayne.

Good luck to you, Dick, and your family. And to all the employees who took such good care of us over the years.

Rare bird

Birdwatchers from near and far converged on Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park throughout the weekend to catch a glimpse of a rare migrating bird.

The Northern Wheatear, about 5 3/4 inches long on average, was seen most recently in the area near the maintenance center of the park.

The bird breeds in burrows in the high arctic tundra and mountains of Eurasia, Greenland, northern Quebec and Alaska. The bird is believed to have come from northeastern Canada or Greenland.

The appearance of a wheatear this far south is considered rare indeed. Groups of birders kept filtering throughout the park this weekend, said Rachael Iverson, a spokesperson for Bill Baggs. One amateur ornithologist left Georgia at 1 a.m. and had arrived at the park by 1:30 p.m. He was rewarded with a good sighting of the bird.

Carla Cecilia Parodi

Carla Cecilia Parodi has graduated from the University of Missouri-Rolla with a bachelor of science degree in computer science.

She was one of 660 students receiving degrees from the Missouri university