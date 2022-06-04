The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to track and issue advisories for Potential Tropical Cyclone #1, which as of 8 a.m. Saturday was moving faster toward with what forecasters say appears less of a continuous motion and more of a re-formation of the center.

The No-Name storm is still expected to develop into Tropical Storm Alex as it exits the east coast of Florida later Saturday.

Heavy rainfall will continue to affect Key Biscayne and portions of South Florida and the Keys. Considerable flash and urban flooding are expected across all South Florida with a storm-related rain total of 6 to 10 inches with isolated maxima of 15 inches. Key Biscayne residents reports up to a foot of water in certain areas, like Fernwood Rd.

Saturday morning, a Twitter user – @CeciGrove – posted a picture from Grove Isle, reporting she could not see the Rickenbacker Causeway.

The NHC says the combination of storm surge and the tide will areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. At high tide, the water could reach the1-2 ft in some areas, including Biscayne Bay.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami has issued a Flash Flood Warning until Noon Saturday for Key Biscayne.

Saturday morning the Village advice residents to stay home and avoid driving unless it's an emergency, calling the flooding on the island "extreme."

Other areas in Miami-Dade, include City of Miami, Coral Gables, South Miami, Surfside, Virginia Key, Kendall, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Miami Lakes, Sunny Isles Beach, Pinecrest, Opa-Locka, Hialeah, Miramar, Miami Beach and Miami Gardens.

The NWS recommends not driving on flooded roads, turning around when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths during floods occur in vehicles.