Thursday’s Miami-Dade County Infrastructure, Operations and Innovations Committee Meeting was forced to be canceled today when there were not enough members for a quorum.

County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, the Chair of the Committee, made the announcement at the onset of the scheduled session at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center,. She later led several proclamations honoring County employees.

“I’m not going to pass the items (on the agenda) directly to the County Commissioners,” Regalado said, because some of those items had been up for discussion and needed further time for introspection.

Fortunately for Key Biscayne residents and city leaders, Regalado’s resolution calling for County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava to prioritize the replacement of Bear Cut Bridge over other enhancements along the Rickenbacker Causeway was waived out of committee by Regalado. It was approved by Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz to be placed on the Jan. 19 full Board of County Commission meeting, which begins at 9:30 a.m.

At that meeting, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also is expected to bring forth her recommendation to rescind the current procurement process regarding bidders challenging the Plan Z Consortium public-privatization proposal.

That decision came after the results of Cava’s self-commissioned Value for Money analysis and after hearing numerous concerns from residents and city leaders, including Regalado.

There was no word on why there weren’t enough members for a quorum Thursday. In addition to Regalado, committee members include Vice Chairwoman Danielle Cohen Higgins and commissioners Oliver G.Gilbert III, Eileen Higgins, Jean Monestime and Rebeca Sosa.

The meeting was open to the public, despite a 34% positivity rate in COVID-19 cases for Miami-Dade County.

If Regalado’s resolution is eventually approved, Bear Cut Bridge – which was rebuilt in 1983 (from its origin in 1944) and repaired in 2013 – would get the first look over dozens of other proposed ideas for safety enhancements and other plans for Rickenbacker Causeway.

Regalado’s infrastructure committee next meets Feb. 10.