Ninety days after the Village of Key Biscayne filed a “Motion for Summary Judgement” hoping to end a nine-month legal battle to protect its voter-approved $100 million bond referendum, no decision could be reached at Tuesday’s hearing, which exceeded the 45-minute allotment.

Miami-Dade County Judge Samantha Ruiz Cohen needed to halt the argument presented by attorney David Winker, who is representing the Plaintiff, Key Biscayne resident Gustavo Tellez, in his case against the Village.

The hearing will proceed at 9 a.m. Monday, June 28.

By filing a Summary Judgement, the Village was hoping the judge would see there was sufficient evidence to avoid a longer court case.

A ruling against the Summary Judgement would open the door for further discovery by Tellez and Winker, who plan to depose 10 witnesses, including Council members Brett Moss and Allison McCormick; Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Roland Samimy; Community Foundation Executive Director Melissa White; Director of Building, Zoning and Planning Jake Ozyman; and, of course, Agha. If the case proceeds that far, a hearing on that issue, when the Village is expected to file a protective order against those depositions, is tentatively planned for June 29.

On a technicality, Judge Ruiz-Cohen granted the Plaintiff’s request to remove two recent affidavits submitted by the Defendant. The first, filed May 27, was from the Village’s Chief Financial Officer, saying “that we have not borrowed money,” and a second one, filed June 10, from the Village’s Webmaster. Village attorney Serota said, “My argument will not rely on the affidavits and reply.”

Tellez’s lawsuit seeks to invalidate the Nov. 3 vote on the bond referendum, which voters approved by a 57-43 percent margin to authorize up to $100 million in general obligation bonds (often referred to as GO Bonds) to protect the city’s beaches and shorelines from rising water and harden its infrastructure to mitigate hurricane damage.

Tellez claims voters did not have all the facts as to what precise projects the money would serve, and that, essentially, Village council members had a “blank check.” Also, his lawsuit notes, that the wording on the ballot — For Bonds, Against Bonds — was confusing to some voters.

Serota on Tuesday, citing the 1982 Florida Supreme Court case, Askew v. Firestone, said the Plaintiff would “have to show this very language is clearly and conclusively defective.”

As for what the money would be used for and the estimated length of completion of projects, Serota told the Court, “We don’t even need to look at the public information (on the website) ... Four town hall meetings, at least three newspaper articles, a video message by the Mayor,” all informed voters.

Serota said no money has been borrowed, “or can be, unless authorized by an ordinance ‘pursuant to subsequent proceedings’ which is how the resolution is worded. “We have not borrowed ... if we do, we must borrow money by an ordinance, so we are entitled by Summary Judgement on Count I,” he told Judge Ruiz-Cohen.

The Judge questioned Winker on Serota’s assertion that the Village has not borrowed money to which Winker replied he could not be sure the Village has not borrowed money.

As far as Count II of the Plaintiff’s complaint that the ballot should have asked “Yes” or “No,” rather than “For” or “Against,” Serota cited another Florida Supreme Court case involving Miami-Dade County, an Issue regarding ballot wording that “should have read “Tourist Development Tax, For or Against,” Serota said, “but it said Tourist Room Tax, For or Against. The 3rd District (in its ruling) said the ‘slight variation was de minimis’ (too trivial to merit consideration), and (this argument today) is lower than de minimis.”

When it came to argue Count III of the Plaintiff’s complaint, alleging the referendum was confusing and voters did not have fair notice of what they were voting for, Serota turned to the public information that was available on the vkbresilience.org website.

“Their argument is that the details were on the website but not in the resolution,” Serota said.

Citing the 1972 Florida Supreme Court case, Grapeland Heights Civic Association v. City of Miami, Serota said, the Court ruled that the resolution does not have “to fill in all the details,” and the basis in acquiring the land was a matter of public record, as was the leaflets provided to residents before that vote.

Serota compared that situation with that of the Village, showing a June 30, 2020, transcript in which Agha addresses beaches and shoreline, sea grass mitigation, and hardening of infrastructure for a “total of $98.5 million, or approximately $100 million.”

He also showed the website breakdown and cited other media.

“There was an article in the Miami Herald, and an Islander News article, the paper of record on Key Biscayne,” he explained to Judge Cohen. “It’s all laid out. Those areas were clearly identified, just not specifics.”

He pointed out the word “projects” naturally could encompass a large area of work, but the resolution did not go into the specifics of projects “like moving sand,” from one location to the next.

Winker, in his presentation, challenged the validity of the website, calling it a “simple regurgitation of information cited on a private site with a .org address.”

Winker will continue his presentation on Monday morning.

In its Summary Judgement filing, the Village points out its website, prior to the Nov. 3 election, clearly outlined three steps the GO Bonds would be used for:

1. The first would be a Complete Streets approach to fend off sea-level rise and flooding. That project was expected to utilize $40 million, covering 40 miles, and could take seven years to complete.

2. The second project, adding sand and restoring dunes to protect the Village’s beaches and shoreline, was estimated at $23 million, and would encompass 1.25 miles and take 10 years to complete.

3. The third project explained that bolstering underground infrastructure, including power and telecommunication, was estimated to utilize $35.2 million to cover the entire Village, and the project was estimated to take seven years to complete construction.

In Exhibit B, the Village quotes Mayor Mike Davey, in a video message, telling residents to “Start getting informed,” and recapping the three major areas of focus before the election.

In Exhibit C, the Village presented a Sept. 3, 2020, article by the Miami Herald in which Agha explained and outlined the resilience initiative.

The Village’s argument stems from Tellez’s amended complaint, which the Summary Judgement reads, “further demonstrate the legal and factual deficiencies in all three Counts.” The Village says the bond referendum complies with the Village Charter and “does not authorize the actual borrowing of money;” the referendum language ... “gives the voters fair notice of the question;” and “fair notice of its contents.”

In late February, Cohen had denied the Village’s request to reject the case entirely.

Tellez’s lawsuit, initiated on Sept. 25, seeking to block the resolution, makes three critical points in his case against the Village:

1. The Bond Referendum should have been authorized by an ordinance rather than a resolution.

2. The Bond Referendum language should have included the words “Yes” and “No” (as opposed to “For Bonds” and “Against Bonds”).

3. Voters were not informed of the Bond Referendum’s purpose because the specific projects to be funded were not in the referendum or resolution authorizing the vote.

In the Village’s previous response, submitted by attorneys Serota, Friedman and Garabedian, it points out that “the first two issues are purely legal and do not involve any factual analysis. Thus, none of the Plaintiff’s discovery can be relevant to such discrete legal issues.”

As far as the third point, the Village said, “... the Court need only decide whether the Village website (and public reporting) objectively informed the electorate of the Bond Referendum’s purpose ... The sole issue is what information was available to voters on November 3, 2020.”

The Village says that if there’s no new information that the Court does not already know, then the Motion for Summary Judgement should be allowed.

Among those watching Tuesday’s Zoom hearing were Village Manager Steve Williamson, Village Mayor Michael Davey, former Village Council candidates Jennifer Allegra and Louisa Conway and of course, Mr. Tellez.