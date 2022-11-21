No-swim advisory issued for Key Biscayne beaches

On Monday afternoon, citing a localized sanitary sewer overflow, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has issued a No-Swim advisory for several area beaches.

The advisory covers Virginia Key Beach and Outdoor Center, Crandon Beach, Key Biscayne Beach, and Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

The health department said the heavy rains that have fallen over the last 24-hours caused a localized sanitary sewer overflow at the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department’s (WASD) Central District Wastewater Treatment Plant, adding that the public should avoid other water recreational activities such as fishing and boating in areas under the no-swim advisory.

WASD staff erected berms on site to contain the wastewater, with estimates regarding the overflow at 200,000 gallons.

The advisory said most of the spill was recapture but approximately 10,000 gallons, which entered Shrimper’s Lagoon, which is adjacent to the plant.