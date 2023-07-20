No tax Back-to-School shopping starts Monday

Need to get the kids ready for school? Relax the weekend and plan your shopping for Monday, July 24 as that is when Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday starts.

The annual tax-free shopping, when most school needs are exempt from paying the state’s 7.02 percent sales tax, will continue until August 6, 2023.

Some of the items parents can save on include:

Clothing, footwear, and certain accessories with a sales price of $100 or less per item

Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item

Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less

Personal computers, laptops, monitors and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less

Among the allowed school supplies are the following:

Calculators

Colored pencils

Crayons

Pens

Construction paper

Lunch boxes

Notebooks

Glue & paste

Staplers

Markers

Rulers and scissors.

Examples of learning aids and jigsaw puzzles include electronic or interactive books, flashcards, memory games, puzzle books, and search-and-find books, and toys intended to teach reading or math skills, and stacking or nesting blocks or sets.

The state will hold a second sales tax-holiday in January 2024.

Click here to see all of Florida’s tax holidays tax-exempt items.