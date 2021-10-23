Not a washout, but slow-moving showers could cause more flooding

As much as 5” to 8” of rain fell on Key Biscayne and through much of Miami-Dade Friday, causing flooding along Fernwood Road and many island streets.

In true Key Biscayne-style, many residents took advantage of the flooding to have a fun afternoon.

Saturday, Biscayne Bay waters will see light chop with east northeast winds of 5 to 10 knots, according to the National Weather Service. Chance of showers in the morning and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon could again, cause localized flooding.

Saturday storms could be slow movers, according to WPLG Meteorologist Brandon Orr, adding that and any additional rainfall could easily produce flooding.

The wet weather outlook caused organizers to cancel the Haunted Hike event scheduled for Saturday at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.