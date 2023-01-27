Key Biscayne residents might have been a little confused by a recent letter from the Florida Department of Transportation, which stated that its District 6 office will be developing a design for two bridge rehabilitation projects along the Rickenbacker Causeway.

The use of the word "flyover" left some believing that the $6.4 million plan, paid entirely by the state, would suddenly be the "flyover" segments that Village Planner Jeremy Calleros Gauger designed, showing undeterred traffic lanes near Miami Marine Stadium, a concept recently presented to Miami-Dade County officials.

Nor was it related to the Bear Cut Bridge 10-year rehabilitation and maintenance project slated for later in the year.

"No, no, this is entirely different," said FDOT Community Outreach Specialist Rodolfo Roman.

This project is part of State Road 913 (where the Rickenbacker transitions to SE 26th Road), but entails the rehabilitation of what are called "flyover" ramps leading out of Key Biscayne onto I-95 and US 1, back into Miami. Those access points are critical for island residents, especially during an evacuation.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the winter of 2024, after hurricane season, and last about a year. Temporary lane closures and detours are part of the plan, but Roman said there always will be access to exit. Pedestrian detours will be established with clear signage, and access to businesses and neighborhoods also will be maintained as work is done in stages.

"The pavement is safe, it's just time to fix it up," Roman said. "There is a rule on when (we have to do that)."

In the mid-1980's, newly built sections at SW and SE 26th Road, plus the two flyover ramps, were designated an unsigned SR 913. State maintenance commences on the ensuing 0.37-mile stretch to I-95 and SW 1st Avenue.

The letter from FDOT, which begins "Dear Neighbor," is required notification for any agency or household that could be affected by such a project.

"You need these (ramps) to get access to Miami," Roman said, "so it's important the accesses will always be maintained."