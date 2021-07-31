I would like to share the unfortunate news that my husband, Ron Erbel, is on a difficult journey. He is fighting a very tough battle of cancer, which was caused from exposure to chemicals and toxins from being at the World Trade Center site on Sept. 11, 2001.

Ron went to New York with a specialized FEMA search and rescue team that included four others from the Key Biscayne Fire Rescue Department. The men and women of this team are definitely heroes in my eyes and heart.

Ron now is facing many treatments and procedures, and we trust that God is in control .We also know that Baptist Health and the Miami Cancer Institute provide excellent health care.

I would like to thank all those in our community that have sent words of encouragement, support and prayers. Ron feels the love of our friends, family and neighbors.

I have to give a BIG shout out to all his “family” at the KB Fire Department. These ladies and men have been in constant communication. They are offering all assistance we may need. They even set up a ramp at our home so Ron can have the access he needs at this time.

We have been in the hospital for three weeks now. We certainly look forward to returning home.

Ron is a fighter…He is Ron Strong!!

We thank you for your continued prayers and support

Victoria Jackson