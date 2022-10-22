Novecento Key Biscayne's 10th annual Halloween Party will have a precious commodity up for grabs.

Participants will have an opportunity to bid during an auction for the top prize: an autographed jersey of Lionel Andres Messi, a popular soccer star from Argentina who's a member of the Club Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and also captains the Argentina national team.

He wore the jersey last year when Argentina won the Copa América.

The Halloween party takes place at 8 p.m. on October 29 at the Novecento Restaurant, 620 Crandon Boulevard.

Proceeds from the auction and event sales benefit two organizations in Argentina, said Javier Cividini, the restaurant's owner.

One organization, Fundacion Espiga, helps feed poor families and gives students a better education; the other program helps kids suffering from neurological issues.

"For kids with brain damage, it helps them get the care that they need, especially as they get older," Cividini said. "Sometimes, they don't have a place to go but we are hoping the proceeds help them."

Dee Jay Jorge Bohtlinck is the entertainment for the Halloween-theme event, in which people will dress up in their favorite costumes.

There will be a “best costume” contest, with a prize for the winner.

Lorena Molina, assistant manager for Novecento, said the restaurant will be fully decorated with Halloween-like images including fog, characters and stations that reflect scary movies.

"This will be the best Halloween party we have had," Molina said.

But auctioning off Messi's autographed jersey will be the night’s highlight.

Cividini said Messi learned about his fundraising efforts for his home country through a friend and decided to donate his Copa América jersey.

"We're hoping the jersey can get more money for the two organizations," Cividini said.

Messi, 37, is among the greatest soccer players of all time, winning a record seven Ballon d'Or awards, a record six European Golden Shoes, and was named to the Ballon d'Or Dream Team.

In Barcelona, where he spent most of career until last year, he won a club record 35 trophies including 10 La Liga titles and holds the record for most goals (474) in La Liga. He also holds the record for most international goals by a South American male with 90.

He also has the most hat-tricks in La Liga with 36, and the UEFA Champions League with 8.

For more information on the Halloween party or reservations, call (305) 362-0900 or visit www.novecento.com.