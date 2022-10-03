November regatta marks 50 years the KB Yacht Club hosts Southeast Dinghy Championship

One of the most popular national youth sailing championship events, the Southeast Dinghy Championship, is marking 50 years of fierce competition at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club next month.

Boys and girls sailors ages 8-15 from around the country will take part in the annual sailing competition November 4-6 at the yacht club, located at 180 Harbor Drive.

The regatta started in 1969 when the yacht club hosted its first annual Southeast Dinghy Championships, among the first U.S. National Championships in the Optimist Class.

Over the years, more than 4,000 young sailors raced in the waters of Biscayne Bay with their Optimist class boats. The Optimist dinghies are the slowest competitive sailboats, and a great starter boat to start sailing.

This year's participants are from the Key Biscayne Yacht Club, Coconut Grove Sailing Club, CGSC Youth Sailing Club, Coral Reef Yacht Club, Lauderdale Yacht Club and U.S. Sailing Center.

The sailors will be divided into groups based on age, gender and experience.The competition is judged by a point system, based on results of multiple races. Ties will be broken in overtime races.

For more information call (305) 361-9171 or email sailing@kbyc.org