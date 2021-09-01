Remember how the first day back at school felt? The anticipation of new classes, seeing your friends after being apart for the summer, the new clothes you couldn’t wait to wear. Now, imagine adding COVID to those emotions.

Students and teachers, and all of the other essential support people, have been preparing for another school year by making adjustments for safety protocols. And now the new school year is here. How'd it go the first week?

MAST Academy

The first day began with a surprise. According to Dr. Cadian Collman-Perez, the new principal, the day started with a flourish as they literally rolled out the red carpet for students. Then they had a surprise.

The air conditioners went out due to a blown FP&L transformer. After she communicated the issue to the parents, Collman-Perez visited every classroom to ensure that all students and staff were fine. Fans were provided to classrooms and windows were opened to allow for air circulation.

“This was not what I envisioned for our first day back at school,” said Collman-Perez, “but we managed to make it through the day.”

Complying with COVID safety protocols, social distancing was achieved at lunch by utilizing their outdoor lunch patio area where there was “ample space” for all, said Collman-Perez. She added that the school is working with the Village to secure additional picnic tables to allow for increased outdoor seating.

There were other accommodations and adjustments on campus to help keep everyone safe.

Parents and visitors are required to wear face coverings before entering the building. Also, all visitors must check in with security to obtain their visitor’s pass, said the principal.

“The number of students in the physical schoolhouse is higher than last year, because the My School Online (MSO) option is no longer offered,” said Collman-Perez. However, there is an online learning option available, providing virtual access to the classroom “when teachers have students who are quarantined.”

So far the safety protocols have paid off. MAST has only had two positive student cases. To care for these situations on campus, they have a contracted medical professional who is there daily in the Health Screening Room.

Despite the tightening of safety procedures, club meetings will still take place on campus, and the first meetings began the second week.

“Thanks to all the parents, teachers, and students for the outpouring of support, understanding and flexibility,” said Collman-Perez. “We are MAST and together we will cultivate another year of excellence.”

St. Agnes Academy

Principal Susana Rivera had surprises on her first week back to school, too. However, hers were of a different nature.

“Our construction project is in full swing. Things are progressing right on schedule,” said Rivera, adding that their PK3 building should be completed this semester, and a new access road to ease traffic congestion is partially completed.

The school’s enrollment is back to pre-COVID levels, but Rivera noted that they “are also seeing more students testing positive for COVID” and requiring quarantine.

Middle school students needing quarantine are provided instructional videos by teachers. Rivera said that younger grades have assignments sent home by teachers, who follow up to see if additional instructional help is needed.

For everyone’s safety, parents are being encouraged to conduct all school business with teachers by phone, email, or via TEAMS meetings.

“If they need to come on campus, they must report to the office and wear a face mask at all times,” Rivera said.

Rivera said they are still offering sibling care for families who have students in multiple grades, being dismissed at different times. Younger ones can remain in the sibling care waiting area for their older brothers or sisters. She added they will also be offering enrichment classes after school for interested students.

“Please be patient, read your emails thoroughly. and rely on school communication for important updates. We are working hard to keep our students safe and in school,” Rivera said, adding that all students should “adhere to CDC guidelines when off campus.”

Key Biscayne K-8 Center

“It was pleasant to see all students return with smiles under their masks.” said Michelle Coto, principal at Key Biscayne K8 Center, adding that she was excited to share that their test scores were in, from last year and “we did well, as expected!”

Coto said there were “no significant drops” in scores due to COVID.

Coming into the new year, the K8 Center made accommodations and adjustments to help everyone cope with the threat of COVID. The courtyard and “spill out” areas are being used as outdoor lunchtime eating areas for better social distancing and more time out in the fresh air, in accordance with Miami-Dade Public School health and safety guidelines.

For everyone’s safety and security, Coto said they are not allowing visitors in the building without prior authorization or an appointment. All visitors must wear a face mask and be cleared by security before allowed entry.The school also has a health professional in their clinic.

“We have had a few quarantines,” Coto said, adding that most occurred before school commenced.

The principal also said in-school enrollment is up, in part because the My School Online (MSO) distance learning program is not being offered. All students are required to wear facial protection and stay at least three feet apart, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control.

Coto said this is only the second week of school, but things get smoother every day. “I would like to thank all parents/guardians and the community for their continued support and cooperation,” she said.