Now open: Registration for island’s Basketball League

The Key Biscayne Basketball League, set with a new league leadership, is back for its 2022-23 season. Registration is officially active until Friday, November 18, 2022.

The Boys and League season, including a Play-Off Championship, begins on November 16, 2022 and ends on February 24, 2023. Skills and Drills Clinics and evaluations are available to prepare all players to play.

Games and practices take place Monday’s, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the Key Biscayne Community Center Gymnasium, Key Biscayne K-8 School courts (locations may vary at times).

Practices will be scheduled as teams are formed, and will run for 1 hour each. Available time slots are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the earlier times being given to younger players.

Before getting their minimum of 1 mandatory evaluation, all children must have registered and paid beforehand.

Evaluations will take place on Wednesday, November 16, Friday, November 18, and Saturday, November 19.

Free clinics will be held on Thursday, November 3 (6 p.m. - 7 p.m. for ages 5-10, 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. for ages 11-18), and Saturday, November 12 (1 p.m. - 2 p.m. for ages 5-10, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. for ages 11-18).

Fees can be found below:

Girls League (Ages: 7*-18 years)

KB resident: $285

**Non-resident: $370

Boys League (Ages: 7*-18 years)

KB resident: $285

**Non-resident: $370

Co-Ed Beginner Skills (Ages: 5-7 years)

KB resident: $250

Non-resident: N/A

* Age by September 1, 2022, 7 years old who have previously played may be evaluated for league play.

* Age/ grade divisions will be based on the number of athletes registered and age/levels of kids playing. Kids will be placed in the appropriate level of play regardless of age. A high school league will be formed if there are enough players.

** Non-Residents must be age 11 and older to register for VKB Athletics programs.

The fee includes a minimum of 8 season games, play-offs, and uniform.

If you’re interested in coaching or sponsoring your child’s team, contact Alfie Zayas at AZayas@keybiscayne.fl.gov or call 305-365-8900.