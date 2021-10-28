An unfortunate set of circumstances — not even directly traced to the immediate parties in question — resulted in a happy ending Wednesday for residents of the Key Biscayne Ambassador Condo and the Village’s Building Department.

When Jackie Gonzalez, who in December started her job as property manager for the Key Biscayne Ambassador Condominiums at 575 Crandon Blvd. — woke up Tuesday, she was inundated with calls from concerned residents who wondered why their property was on a list of 13 that were being delinquent with Miami-Dade County’s 40-year recertification process.

After all, the proper paperwork was filed back in 2019 and Gonzalez had even sent a letter in late August in response to Village building officials who were updating their large-structure inspection files in the wake of the building collapse in Surfside that resulted in 98 deaths.

But, when Village Chief Building Official Rene Velazco, who started his new position last November, began reviewing the backlog of files, he could not find 2019 permits regarding electrical work being done on what, in essence, amounted to 15 breakers among the 91 units at the Ambassador.

Subsequent meetings between Gonzalez and Velazco, and an online story by the Islander News, resulted in a confirmation letter from the Village’s Building, Zoning, Planning and Public Works Department, stating that the property at 575 Crandon Blvd. is “structurally and electrically safe for continued occupancy.”

The letter also reads: “Recertification is GRANTED,” with an expiration date of 10 years.

“I’m happy Rene took the time and (further) reviewed my file and made the right decision to grant us our recertification,” said Gonzalez, a member of the FirstService Residential management team. “I thank him.”

Her concerned residents — including some planning to sell their units — also were satisfied and reassured everything is up to code.

“I let them know,” Gonzalez said. “They’re all happy.”

Velazco said he still wants to “legalize the process” by locating those permits.

“The engineer obviously inspected (the property) based on her paperwork, so this is just administrative,” said Velazco, keeping in line with Miami-Dade County’s Code 8-11 (f). “It was a matter of, when you don’t have a record to (make) repairs, it becomes questionable. But she came to talk yesterday and most are simple things.”

Velazco is making the permit issue a separate entity so the recertification could proceed.

The reason Gonzalez had sent her confirmation letter in August was because the Village reached out to property owners and management teams after the building collapse in Surfside to make sure electrical and structural documents were in order.

“That’s the reason I was shocked,” Gonzalez said. “If you received the second letter ... if there was anything that would hold us back, communicate with us and that would never have happened.”