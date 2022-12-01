In an update to the newly constituted Village Council on Tuesday, Village Manager Steve Williamson said several things are going on simultaneously in regard to improvements to the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Among the issues currently being developed, he said, were:

– A plan for short-term safety solutions on the causeway;

– The Rickenbacker Master Plan between the Village and County Public Works;

– The actual replacement project for Bear Cut, where a solicitation for the PD&E (Project, Development & Environmental) project would go out in December and be awarded next September. Earliest construction would be about 2030, Williamson said.

In the meantime, the required 10-year rehabilitation project for Bear Cut – for the Florida Department of Transportation to determine what maintenance is required – was outlined in a Nov. 16 public meeting. "That is moving forward," Williamson said.

Village officials plan to travel to Lee County in January to see what lessons can be learned from the Sanibel Bridge, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian. This trip is in response to Miami-Dade County's Emergency Manager's request to have a contingency plan for Bear Cut if the bridge was to fail in future storms.