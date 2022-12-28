... but, sooner or later, you've got to leave.

Great Waste Solutions will pick up your tree on Thursdays if placed in front of single-family residences on Key Biscayne.

"Just leave them out, regardless of size, with any other yard waste," said David Bailey, spokesman for Great Waste Solutions.

"And, do not bag them, because the trees are taken to be mulched ... it's good for the Earth."

The family-owned business has been serving South Florida residents for more than 20 years.

Condos and other high-rise units use different waste management teams.

For example, at the Grand Bay Tower, operations manager Mauricio Leon said each property will soon have a dumpster in the loading area to place the trees.

At Key Colony, residents can begin loading their bare tree into a large container in the loading zone through Jan. 10.

One important reminder at Key Colony and some of the other condominiums is that the tree must be bagged as it is transported throughout the building to keep the property clean and then removed prior to pickup.

For questions, call Great Waste at (786) 860-6476 or email keybiscayne@great-waste.com.

More information can be found on Village of Key Biscayne website.