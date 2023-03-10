Officer’s offer to help shows how lucky we are in Key Biscayne

I am in my mid-90s and go every morning to pick up the newspaper on the driveway. I use my walking cane to lift the newspaper. This morning, there was a magazine also and I was having a little problem lifting it.

At this time, about 9:30 a.m., the regular Key Biscayne police patrol was passing by and when he saw what I was doing, he stopped the car and ran to me, "Do you need help? Do you need help?” By this time, I had the magazine in my hands.

I said, "Thank you very much, you are very kind".

When I saw his spontaneous reaction and his desire to help me, I thought how lucky we are in Key Biscayne to have people like him working in our police force. It shows how concerned they are for all the residents and how they are willing to do what is required to help and protect us.

We are very lucky to live here. Our Police Force and our Fire Department are second to none, anywhere in the country.

Jorge L. Blanco

Editor’s Note. Officer Lara was the KBPD officer who helped Mr. Blanco