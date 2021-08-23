On the first day of school, a “Welcome Back” message from St Agnes Academy

We hope you enjoyed this time of rest and relaxation. We have been busy this summer getting things ready for another amazing school year.

Teachers have been enthusiastically learning and planning, while our maintenance team has been cleaning and sprucing up our school.

The construction project is moving ahead, right on schedule. We are excited to welcome you back and are looking forward to building God’s kingdom together.

The theme for the 2021-2022 school year is “Building God’s Kingdom.” Each of us possesses unique gifts, talents and abilities. It is these special qualities that are needed to build His kingdom. We are each called to be builders of God’s kingdom.

This theme -- “Building God’s Kingdom” -- also represents the “Building with Joy” project and our expanding campus. We are literally building God’s kingdom by building a legacy of love through the support of this project. We are laying the spiritual and physical foundation needed to spread our faith as we form our students academically and spiritually.

Now that school has opened, here are some important upcoming dates:

Wednesday, August 25, 2021: New Family Mass - 9 a.m. (new families only)

The Mandatory General Parent Meeting for PK3- 4th grades will be at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 2, and at at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 for 5th-8th grades.

We are looking forward to seeing everyone and building God’s Kingdom together this school year.

Blessings,

Father Juan Carlos Paguaga and Mrs. Rivera, principal at St. Agnes Academy