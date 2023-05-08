Kentucky Derby winner Mage is going to the Preakness, the second jewel of horse racing's famed Triple Crown.

"He underwent a full medical evaluation, and is fit as a fiddle," part-owner Ramiro Restrepo told the Islander News on Monday afternoon. "We are very happy (with the results)."

Restrepo, who grew up on Key Biscayne and later attended the University of Miami, said Mage will be working out this week at Churchill Downs, where he won the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby late Saturday afternoon as a 15-1 shot.

"Right now, we're just figuring the logistics on how to get (the horse) to Baltimore," he said.

Restrepo and Gustavo Delgado Jr., the assistant trainer to his dad, purchased the colt a year ago for $290,000.

Saturday's win was worth $1.86 million.

The race at Pimlico takes place Saturday, May 20, and it's possible that Mage again could come up against Forte, the horse who was the early Derby favorite until scratching on the morning of the race after sustaining a bruised foot during the week's practice sessions.

Mage finished second in the April 1 Florida Derby at Gulfstream, a length behind Forte. The Derby was only the fourth race for Mage.

The Triple Crown concludes with the Belmont Stakes on June 10.

Thirteen horses have won the Triple Crown. The most recent was Justify in 2018.