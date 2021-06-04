Great barbecue food from Novecento and homemade chorizos from The Knife, an open bar of Malbec, Chardonnay wine and Mahou beer and the warm setting provided by the Key Biscayne Beach Club, all come together to help a great humanitarian cause.

The perfect backdrop to create a true island philanthropic experience.

On June 10 at 8:00 p.m. the KB Beach Club will host a fundraiser for the reconstruction of the "School 926", in the Chaco Impenetrable National Park, in the Gran Chaco region of northern Argentina.

This school is destroyed, with no kitchen, broken windows and roofs, no bathrooms, causing more than 100 children to stop going to class. The objective of the event is to generate enough funds to help rebuild the school.

The work will include replacing doors and windows, fixing ceilings, electrical wiring, new bathrooms and especially the kitchen. The purchase of materials and labor will be made in the area, to promote much needed local work.

The complete reconstruction work of the school will require US $ 4,500. If the goal is achieved, one hundred children will be able to return to school.

Tickets to the event are $50.00 per person. To register or more information, click here.

Versión en español