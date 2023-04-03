Dinner conversation back in her native home of Buenos Aires, Argentina, usually focused on one important topic — "toys!" Jazmin Freddi said, laughing.

"I literally grew up in a toy factory (owned by her family) and going to toy fairs around the world," she said. "It only makes sense for me to do this now."

Freddi's personal "Toy Story" has evolved into the newest children’s store on Key Biscayne, called Oopa Lala, in the Galleria Mall.

Technically, she's "Dr. Freddi, MD, MBA, MPH," having traveled around the globe, first earning her Masters in Public Health and MBA at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore before working in health systems and policy-making, from Washington, DC to Belgium, London and, finally, Miami.

After working for Johnson & Johnson in Europe, she decided to take it easy, spending six years in Coconut Grove before moving to Key Biscayne two years ago.

"I wanted to settle down a little bit; I wanted a place to start my own family, and it's been great," she said. "Key Biscayne has such an amazing community, especially for raising children."

Freddi is very involved in giving back to the community and she serves on multiple boards.

But toys now keep her busy. She often gets visits from her two children – Helena, 3, and Beltran, 1 – and her husband Marcos, a native of Spain, whom she met while waiting for an elevator on a weekend trip to Ireland.

According to data from The Toy Association, Inc., U.S. retail sales of toys generated $29.2 billion in 2022, led by the likes of Lego, Hasbro and Mattel.

But, you won't find those commercial products at Oopa Lala. Instead, "mostly European toys, different, educational" selections.

"Key Biscayne has such a diverse group of people from all parts of the world, and it makes sense to have a different toy store culture, and (unique) clothes, to have a very important sense of belonging," Freddi said. "I also want to build up the store to bring that magic to families in the Key."

Incidentally, the name Oopa Lala originated from a simple phrase, she explained. "When you raise a child, you say 'Oopa' in Spanish, so I say, 'Oopa Lala'," she said.

Her favorite toy as a child was a medical bag, a harbinger to her career, even though "I had all the toys you could possibly imagine."

The front window of her trendy retail store is decorated with seasonal themes, featuring gifts for the newborn to "maybe the 12 age range," Freddi said.

There are dolls, clothes, bicycles, non-motorized scooters, arts and crafts, and even journals and books for teenage girls and boys.

Freddi said she is careful when selecting products to sell, paying close attention to suppliers and leaning toward companies owned by women. Products need to be clean and safe, and clothes and bedding made of organic materials since "kids spend so much time in contact with not only their clothes but their bedding as well."

"It's going better than I could have imagined," said Freddi, on the day butterfly farms arrived, complete with caterpillars. "Most people enjoy the space, how it's decorated, the whole vibe. They say the Key needed this, so I'm glad I'm doing something they like."

Being a woman in the business world is close to her heart. She started a non-profit organization called Latinas in Global Health, sharing research data on what affected women working in health, especially in Latin America.

As a toy store retailer, Freddi believes she has an advantage being a woman.

"Especially as a mom," she said. "When someone comes in looking for a gift for a 3-year-old and I know they have a baby also at home, there are some products I wouldn’t recommend buying. Being a mom gives me the advantage to put myself in the shoes of parents at home.”

Oopa Lala is located at 328 Crandon Blvd., Suite 105, in the Galleria Mall; open M-F 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and weekends 10-5; can order through text message or WhatsApp; delivery available. Phone: 305-603-9280.

This article was published as part of Islander News' The Women's Issue and included in Islander News' second annual Women in Business section. For the complete The Women's Issue edition, click here.