A smile is worth a thousand words. No one knows that better than Virginia Bocage. The Key Biscayne resident has worked as an orthodontist for over 15 years, helping people become their most confident selves.

Originally from Uruguay, Bocage moved to the Key in 2013 and returned to school in order to get her Advanced Education in General Dentistry certification. In 2015, she opened her practice.

Since opening her practice, Bocage has fused her scientific and engineering knowledge to give her patients a stellar smile. The practice operates in its own space, at the 240 Crandon Building.

Bocage says she is dedicated to providing Key Biscayne residents with superior care.

She received her Certificate in Orthodontics and a Master’s Degree in Medical Science from Harvard University. She conducted research about cephalometric analysis there as part of her educational requirements. She then got her dentistry certification at Nova Southeastern University.

240 Crandon Blvd. #106, Key Biscayne

Across the street from Key Colony

786-598-0297 www.bocageortho.com

