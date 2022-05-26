A great building has a soul. A soul of a building is created when the architect genuinely understands the spirit of the community. The building develops meaning, value, and will be cherished and loved by all residents of Key Biscayne.

In 2021, during the first library presentation by the County, it was clear that the building had not yet developed a soul. It was missing a clear concept. It was detached from the site and the place it yearned to belong. The library should relate strongly to the site and the urban context, it should be of the appropriate scale and proportion, and reflect the characteristics and spirit of Key Biscayne. It must be a building that residents will fall in love with.

A beautiful library is unique to the site, with graceful gestures that respond to the surrounding elements and the functional use, such as opening the building towards the pond to the north, the most magical element on the site. It seamlessly integrates the surrounding landscape and trees and provides protection from the powerful sun to the west. It ensures simple clear functional spaces within the library, where we can surround ourselves with the spirit of this community and feel proud.

A beautiful library is elegant, not bulky.

Pulling the building away from the street and providing a strong entrance with plentiful amounts of shade, provides the appropriate scale where residents can enjoy their experience with their neighbors. It invites the community with a prominent entrance that gracefully transitions us between the external and internal environment. Materials are carefully selected to enhance the human senses and the quality of the human experience, such as wood and oolite stone. The interior spaces and the natural landscape are in complete harmony, allowing beautiful views and natural light that welcome us to overlook the beautiful garden, and presents us with a feeling of home-away-from-home.

I want to thank the County and their architect for being open to the voices of Key Biscayne and giving us the opportunity to participate in the development of an important building that will be part of our lives and our community for many years. I have admiration for the sensitivities of the many council members that served with me, who have worked tirelessly for our new community library.

I look forward to the final design that is elegant, beautiful and that we, together as a community, can say, “we are proud of our library…our treasure”

Brett Moss is an award-winning arquitect and principal at Moss Architecture & Design Group