The message that resonates on this special day is that a child will bring the world unity and peace. Christians, in fact, believe that this is THE Season of Hope.

Running with this theme, the Islander News family has many hopes we’d like to share with you as we reflect on this tumultuous year.

We hope each of you is at peace with yourself, feels content with your place in the world, as well as your ability to grow and experience life’s wonders.

We hope you and those closest to you are healthy – and that you take all necessary steps to remain so in the face of the unpredictable and dangerous Covid virus.

We hope you are confident sharing your ideas with those governing our island community – and that your voice is heard. Our future successes depend on your contributions.

We hope our elected officials and Village administrators remain thoughtful, astute and compassionate in their leadership.

Finally, we hope our commitment to serving your informational needs is successful. We are 100% committed to providing you with timely, relevant and accurate coverage of our Island Paradise community. An informed public makes for a stronger community.

Merry Christmas! Cheers