Outdoor Connections hosts first fishing clinic at the Virginia Key Outdoor Center

In November, local nonprofit Outdoor Connections hosted its first Community Fishing Clinic at its 'Adventure Hub' The Virginia Key Outdoor Center, hosting 20 children from the Miami area with the aim of creating a new generation of responsible marine resource stewards..

Outdoor Connections is a women-led nonprofit media and adventure collective that engages, educates and empowers urban communities. Through hands-on experience, the group seeks to inspire confidence, leadership and environmental stewardship.

The clinic focused on teaching the children fundamental saltwater fishing skills and providing them with a positive fishing experience.

More than 82% of adults surveyed on the Outdoor Industry's 2018 special report on fishing were introduced to fishing during childhood. Those who did fish during childhood grew up with positive memories of the activity.

Outdoor Connections believes that connecting youth to fishing will ensure that our world's waterways are protected and healthy communities.

Crook & Crook, a local bait and fishing supplier, donated over 40 rods and reels for the clinic. Those who attended the clinic were able to take home a complimentary fishing rod and reel, in addition to the knowledge gained.

Outdoor Connections and the Outdoor Center staff facilitated a safe learning environment with the help of the Youth Environmental Alliance, another local nonprofit that delivers hands-on educational programs focusing on habitat restoration and providing recreational opportunities.

Outdoor Connections hopes to continue to provide opportunities for residents to connect to the outdoors and each other. Join their mailing list on their website to receive updates.