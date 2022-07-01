Just as summer heats up, Key Biscayne Realtors closed on the two top-selling residential properties in the week ending on June 27. In all, a trio of Key Biscayne properties sold for over $20.380 million for the week ending on June 27.

The first is a gorgeous corner residence spanning 3,791 square feet of living space at the exclusive Oceana Key Biscayne community closed for a cool $9 million. And over on KB’s Island Drive, a five-bedroom, 5,168-square-foot single-family home situated on a waterfront lot with ocean access sold for $7.29 million.

Continue reading to see what sold in residential real estate in Key Biscayne and Brickell.

Key Biscayne

$7,290,000

5 bed/4.5 bath/5,168 square feet

10 Island Dr., Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Large waterfront single-family home located on a private corner lot at Island Drive and Cape Florida. Privacy and ocean access are just two of the incredible features of this 5,168-square-foot home.

Both buyer and seller were represented by Elena Chacon P.A. with BHHS EWM Realty

$9,000,000

4 bed/6.5 bath/3,791 square feet

360 Ocean Dr., Unit 401S, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

Built in 2014 and listed for $9.5 million, this gorgeous corner residence at Oceana Key Biscayne features ocean views, spacious rooms, a private elevator and foyer, maid’s quarters and high-end finishes.

Residents have access to a private beach and luxurious amenities, including tennis courts, spa and fitness center, and a 24/7 concierge. The wrap-around balcony spans 2, 000 square feet and boasts south, east and west views.

Seller was represented by David Siddons of Douglas Elliman and Juan de Lapuerta with Emerald Real Estate Inc. represented the buyer.

$4,090,888

6 bed/5 bath/4,225 square feet

15 Grand Bay Estates Circle, Key Biscayne, FL 33149

This six bedroom, single-family home in the gated community of Grand Bay Estates is located on a corner lot.

This home has been remodeled with high-end design details and is within a short walk to the beach and the Ritz Carlton. It was listed for $4,325,000.

Brigitte Nachtigall with Great Properties International, LLC represented the seller while the buyer was represented by Perla Machaen, with Cervera Real Estate.

Brickell

$440,000

1 bed/1 bath/659 square feet

1600 SW First Ave., Apt. 813, Miami, FL 33129

Enjoy views of Biscayne Bay and the city skyline from a spacious balcony at this one bedroom in the boutique condo residences, Le Parc at Brickell.

$470,000

1 bed/1 bath/620 square feet

45 SW Ninth St., Apt. 3107, Miami, FL 33130

This one bedroom in Brickell Heights was listed for $480,000. Located near Brickell City Center, Mary Brickell Village and the Metromover.

$620,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,117 square feet

31 SE Fifth St., Apt. 3201, Miami, FL 33131

Nicely renovated corner unit with incredible views and five-star amenities, close to all the action offered in Brickell.

$3,900,000

4 bed/5.5 bath/4,030 square feet

1643 Brickell Ave., Apt. 3005, Miami, FL 33129

Listed for $3.975 million, this four bedroom is a dream home inside the Santa Maria Brickell, a 51-story waterfront luxury condominium.

$578,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,116 square feet

31 SE Sixth St., Apt. 2401, Miami, FL 33131

Corner unit with a den featuring porcelain flooring, Italian cabinets. Located across from Brickell City, this two bedroom in a boutique building was listed for $560,000.

$573,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,290 square feet

185 SW Seventh St., Apt. 2703, Miami, FL 33130

Nice two bedroom unit with water and city views from the 27th floor. Latitude on the River is located in north Brickell. This unit last sold for $347,000 in November 2020.

$537,000

1 bed/1 bath/977 square feet

1100 S Miami Ave., Apt. 2603, Miami, FL 33130

One-bedroom with a den in the fancy Brickell at Millecento was listed for $550,000 and last sold for $366,375.

$275,000

1 bed/1 bath/713 square feet

2201 Brickell Ave., Apt. 80, Miami, FL 33129

Listed for $269,900 and built in 1969, this one-bedroom unit is within a gated community and features a sauna, pool, tiki bar and barbecue.

$870,000

2 bed/2.5 bath/1,574 square feet

1408 Brickell Bay Dr., Apt. 1208, Miami, FL 33131

This remodeled two-story penthouse is a dream home with amazing water and city views from every single room. The unit was listed for $900,000.

$530,000

1 bed/1 bath/806 square feet

500 Brickell Ave., Apt. 1600, Miami, FL 33131

One-bedroom located in the 500 Brickell residence featuring three swimming pools, a theater, sports bar and spa. It was listed for $540,000.

$510,000

1 bed/1 bath/597 square feet

465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4004, Miami, FL 33131

Icon Brickell one-bedroom featuring high-end amenities was listed for $550,000.

$1,200,000

2 bed/2 bath/1,313 square feet

465 Brickell Ave., Apt. 4605, Miami, FL 33131

Listed for $1.1 million and built in 2008, this split floor plan condo features a den and large balcony accessible from the living room and the two bedrooms.

$460,000

1 bed/1.5 bath/987 square feet

41 SE Fifth St., Apt. 2214, Miami, FL 33131

This two-story loft has 18-foot ceilings and was listed for $475,000.

$750,000

2 bed/2 bath/926 square feet

55 SW Ninth St., Apt. 3301, Miami, FL 33130

Two bedrooms with expansive views and access to amazing amenities. This Brickell Heights unit was listed for $789,000.