Own a library card? Use it for free entrance to Bill Baggs and other State Parks

This summer, the Real Florida Reader Program will allow Key Biscayne – and residents throughout Florida – to check out a Real Florida Reader pass at the Key Biscayne public library for free admission to one of more than 170 participating state parks, including Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

The Real Florida Reader Program is a partnership between the Florida Department of State, Division of Library and Information Services, in conjunction with public libraries across Florida, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and Florida State Parks

“A visit to one of Florida’s state parks goes hand-in-hand with a visit to the library,” said DEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton in a press release. “We welcome all Floridians to read about our state’s diverse environment and culture and then get outside and experience these natural wonders firsthand.”

The 2022 library summer reading theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.”

The promotion runs through September 12.

For more information, click here.