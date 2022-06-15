A group of self-professed “sea-hippies” are making their 23rd annual trip from Key Biscayne to Key West to raise funds to fight cancer. No comfy cars for this trip, these intrepid adventurers will be in kayaks and on bikes.

They call themselves Castaways Against Cancer.

Steve O’Brien started this journey decades ago, after losing both his mother and grandmother to cancer. It was then he decided to “light a candle instead of cursing the darkness.”

Twenty one years ago, O’Brien, and three fellow teachers from Christopher Columbus High School, started making this trip with just kayaks. Last year they added a team of cyclists brought together by Javier Hermida.

“It just made sense to organize a cycling component. That way we can fight cancer by land and by sea,” said Hermida at last year's event.

This year seven paddlers have already left from Virginia Key Beach last Saturday, and 12 bikers will take off from there Friday.

All will arrive in Key West on Saturday, the 18th.

There are several hotels along the way and local businesses that help support their journey and donate to the fund. The largest is Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, which has partnered with the group for the last three years. The Center has pledged to match 50 cents to every $1 raised for the next five years.

If you would like to make a donation, or learn how to join this fundraising event next year, visit the Castaways Against Cancer website.

To donate, click here. https://www.castawaysagainstcancer.com