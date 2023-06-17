PADI celebrates 40 years of Diver’s Paradise Key Biscayne scuba excellence

The world-renowned Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) has awarded Diver’s Paradise Key Biscayne with a citation for 40 years of excellence in the scuba industry.

PADI is a world-renowned group that focuses on comprehensive recreational and professional scuba training — setting high-quality standards for future scuba enthusiasts and instructors. For more than 40 years, Diver’s Paradise has worked with PADI to build scuba programs that teach equality, ecology and safety.

The dive center ownership is a family business between father Erik and son Andrew Jarnryd.

“We are very proud of our long-term collaboration with PADI,” co-owner Andrew Jarnryd said. “We are excited about our future with PADI and reaching our mutual goals for continuing excellence.”

Diver’s Paradise is a hidden gem found minutes outside of downtown Miami and Miami Beach. Showcasing an island atmosphere of seclusion and relaxation in Crandon Marina, Key Biscayne, the scuba center features daily diving and snorkeling experiences to the local reefs and wrecks.

During 2022, Diver's Paradise earned Florida university status. The dive center established Diver’s Paradise Professional Institute, the only state-licensed scuba diving education school in Miami and the surrounding area. The higher learning curriculum covers the programs and courses that scuba divers need to become certified professionals.

Managing Director Michael Casey cites his well-rounded staff as the catalyst for the long-term success. "It has been 40 years of quality, of dedication, of love for what we do,” he said. “Tradition, trust and loyalty make us stand out above all the rest.”

The dive center features a fully stocked gear store, heated pool, a tank fill station and two Newton Dive Special charter boats with the latest technology.

Diver’s Paradise and Diver’s Paradise Professional Institute are open Monday to Sunday—9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Visit them online at keydivers.com and diversparadisepro.com.