Pair of fan favorites kick off fourth season of Key Biscayne Piano Festival

On October 15th was the inaugural concert of the Key Biscayne Piano Festival’s 4th season. Held at a new venue, the Village Hall, the setup was magical.

Audiences were invited to celebrate and enjoy the music up close. As has been the standard in the past, the concert had high-quality production. Back by popular demand, Edepson Gonzalez and Francisco di Polo played a completely improvised program.

“It’s an honor to have these world-renowned artists playing in Key Biscayne,” said Beatriz Recari, frequent concert-goer.

At the piano, Gonzalez played through the night, entrancing the audience. Besides performing, Gonzalez is a composer who does music arrangements. Di Polo, a legend in the classical music world, was at the viola, trumpet and other instruments. Di Polo is also known internationally as the co-founder of one of the world’s most important musical educational systems, which has saved more than 4 million children from poverty over the course of 40 years.

The concert opened with Amarylli Fridegotto, the festival’s founder and director, recounting the organization's achievements, including the international praise the festival has earned in its three-year existence. She also included comments from young volunteers on how helping at the piano festival has impacted them.

“I’m extremely grateful for being able to participate in such a grand organization that has improved how I analyze the world and appreciate music,” said MAST Academy junior Sofia Sassone.

“For the past three years, The Key Biscayne Piano Festival has brought professional pianists from all over the world to showcase their talents, which have touched the hearts of so many -- including my own,” said Riviera Prep junior Abigail Penna.

For the next season, which will feature monthly concerts, the Miami Dade County Cultural Affairs Department has allocated a grant for events dubbed “Keys of the Key,” which will take place in April.

The next concert will be at The Cleat by Boaters Grille in Bill Baggs State Park from 5-6 p.m. Nov. 19. The free event will feature a piano and a quartet positioned in the first fishing pier. Seating will be on a first-come first-serve basis, so bring your blankets and chairs.

“The sky and the sea will be the stage for this next event,” said Fridegotto of the sunset event.

The KBPF is a non-profit organization. To support it, go to KeyPianoFestival.org

Alexandra “Ale” Fadel is a Senior a MAST Academy and an Islander News intern