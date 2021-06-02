It’s been more than a year since we told our friends that we were getting two weeks off of school, and it’s going about as well as you’d expect, if not a little better.

With the unspoken agreement that this was not where we expected to be, it’s hard not to give credit where it is due. The vaccine is being produced and distributed. Many people I love have gotten it. Restaurants and stores are being reopened. Business is going as well as it can in such conditions. And people are safely reuniting with family members that they haven’t seen in ages

But the people who I take my metaphorical hat off to are school administrators; my school administrators,

Kids are a handful. But as it has done since it first opened, Palmer Trinity has proven that it not only has two hands but also a relatively level head to go with them. Despite keeping everyone socially distant and sanitized, they’ve created an environment where I, a first-year student, have been able to find my niche more easily than any schools I’ve attended.

Granted, it’s not perfect. I have yet to meet roughly half of my teachers beyond a Zoom meeting. But work is getting done and there are connections occurring.

The school year kicked off with exclusive online learning, but we have since been eased into more physical connectivity for those who wish it, something that has greatly helped me and others retain knowledge on the given topic.

The gravest consequence has been a few mishaps with sports teams and when a teacher forgot to turn on the Zoom for the online students. The administration staff has been surprisingly understanding with students.

It comes easily, the little quirks of socially distant learning -- always wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer, resisting the urge to drape yourself over your friends. Reprimands come when deserved, but they are little more than an offhanded stern comment and a reminder of your mortality. It’s not what you expect, but then again, I sincerely doubt many of us expected to be in this situation in the first place.

And just as easy as that, the school year is over. What do we have to show for it? Another year of high school learning, and a collection of broken masks in our back pockets or under our belts.

Isabelle Papp is a high school intern for Islander News