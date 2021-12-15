After a period where COVID resulted in restrictions on theaters, a group of Key Biscayne residents (plus some others) recently were free to jam into the Silverspot Cinema for the US premiere of the film “La Noche,” which was filmed in Miami during the pandemic.

“The film was a culmination of our work supporting some entrepreneurial artists living in Miami,” said Rebeca Calvet, an entrepreneur and founder of Club xPats, which sponsored the screening. “Brave people who, in the midst of a pandemic, decided to start and set up their own production company and also to shoot a movie, launch it on the market and get the Goya Academy to notice it.”

Club xPats is described on its LinkedIn page as “the only relocation company in Miami for which the success of the employee at his new international assignment is as important as the integration of the family in their new environment.”

“La Noche” (The Night) was produced and directed by Key Biscayne resident Jose Luis Acosta Salmerón, who was at the premiere, and features a cast of Maria Bestard, Saul Lisazo, Gisella Aboumrad, among others.

Calvet discussed some of the key players to the premiere’s crowd:

“Maria Bestard is a composer, singer, screenwriter and actress. She has it all! She has been in the entertainment world for more than 25 years. She released three international albums, one of them being No. 1 in Latin America. She carries several series as a scriptwriter behind her with Televisa and Telemundo. She continues to be linked to music from a more supportive point of view, collaborating with NGOs and foundations. Next year she will shoot her opera Prima in Spain.

“We are also lucky to have Gisella Aboumrad with us today, who made her debut as an actress on Televisa at the age of seven and who has had the opportunity to work in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Spain and the USA, on radio, television, theater and film. In 29 years, she has participated in productions of Fox, Univision, Televisa, HBO, ABC and the most recent the success of NBCTelemundo ‘The Luck of Loli’ in which she played the unforgettable Rox.

“And finally, I present to you Jose Luis Acosta, who has been in the audiovisual industry for more than 35 years, with three films directed, numerous successful series, among them ‘Los Ladrones van a la Oficina,’ ‘Ana y los 7,’ ‘You Can Not Hide,’ and more than 35 international awards behind him. He has been president of the SAGE, and has just founded Bestacosta Productions ( Bestard is vice president of the company). Next year, they will shoot two films and a series in Spain.

“As you can see we have a luxury cast and crew. And from club eXpats I want to thank the team of ‘La Noche’ for having entrusted (us) with the premiere of their film.”