Parade Grand Marshall, Mr. B, honored to be leading the way down memory lane

Packing 33 years of photos and notes from his teaching days at St. Agnes Academy, Rod Bustamante said it's like "going down Memory Lane."

His recollections of Key Biscayne's Fourth of July Parade and festivities are as vivid as the ones tucked in boxes from his former classroom.

Following and dancing to the rhythm of the parade-closing Junkanoo Band is what he remembers most. And his bare feet.

"I don't think I ever wore shoes back then; I think I put on my first pair of shoes at 18," he said jokingly.

"We'd follow them until they quit. Nothing was planned. A couple of years, they'd go to Mashta Point, which was an empty lot then. That became the second part of the celebration to see the sunset, and they always had fireworks, so it was a big deal to go to the beach," Bustamante said.

"Fourth of July always was the big day as a kid. It started early and finished late."

Bustamante, recently recognized by the Village, proclaiming June 9 each year as "Mr. B Day" for all his teaching efforts, has been selected as this year's Grand Marshall for the parade. This announcement brought tears to his eyes upon hearing the news.

"For a guy who used to always be in the back, and now will be up front ... wow," he said, remembering some of the "adults" who had similar roles and who made an impression. Those included Dr. John Handwerker, the island's first doctor, who would dress up as Uncle Sam; Dick Vernon, who founded the island's first drug store; and Mortimer Fried, "who had the goatee, so he was a perfect Uncle Sam," Bustamante said.

"The parade is very much a memory for me," said Mr. B, who will be teaching and serving as Dean of Discipline at nearby St. Hugh Catholic Church in Coconut Grove. "Just being a part of Key Biscayne growing up and working here all my life, it's a great honor just to be recognized and (that someone thinks) I'm worthy to be in the front of the parade."

As of mid-June, he had yet to receive instructions on what he would do or wear as the parade marshal.

"Maybe an Uncle Sam coat and a Hawaiian hat might fit the mood," he said, laughing. "But I've been practicing my wave."