Paradise Park construction set to start and other issues addressed by a busy Village Council

In addition to the more pressing issues of the day, the Key Biscayne Village Council this past Tuesday night received updates on a variety of community programs and initiatives.

- Mayor Davey thanked those involved with the recent Children’s Business Fair, an endeavor fueled by Council members. “It reminded me of what a great community we have ... it shows what we can do when we work together.”

- Fire Chief Lang said the Oct. 6 popup event accounted for 163 coronavirus vaccines (most were booster shots). Another popup event is Oct. 27 at the Community Center.

- The Key Biscayne 30th Anniversary celebration will be put off until September 2022. “We were just trying to fit a square peg into a round hole,” said Parks and Recreation Director Todd Hofferberth, pointing out several winter events already are booked.

- The popular Key Biscayne Car Week is set for Feb. 4-6, 2022.

- Construction on Paradise Park will officially begin Dec. 5 with a timeline calling for completion in mid-July if everything goes smoothly. Work will not interrupt Winter Fest.

- Councilman Brett Moss reminded the public that the next Council meeting, Oct. 26, will include the second reading on zoning code amendments.

- Glen Waldman, chair of the Village Athletics Advisory Board, also will provide a special presentation, involving athletics and field allocations, at the next meeting Oct. 26.