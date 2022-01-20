Paradise Park costs overrun, Youth Fields options and golf carts among items discussed at Village Council meeting

It was a busy Village Council meeting this past Tuesday as Councilmembers heard update on several projects.

Among other items discussed at Tuesday’s Council meeting included:

Capital improvements:

A Powerpoint of four upcoming or existing projects, including Paradise Park and Crandon Boulevard Traffic Flow and Safety, were shown so the public can track how each is evolving, with a timeline, and why the projects are being done. Future projects also will be included to inform residents.

Public Works Director Jake Ozyman said the first safety issues on Crandon Boulevard include the intersection at Harbor Drive, and extending a lane into Key Colony. Other areas of consideration include the Grand Bay intersection as well as removal of extra signage and a closer look at dangerous crosswalks.

Paradise Park

Costs would still require $147,000 for remediation projects before shovels could be put into the ground. Those new requirements include soil excavation disposal, air quality monitoring, and monitoring well abandonment.

The total would come to $1.5 million. The park is on the site of an old gas station and contaminants were discovered from soil samples.

Money would be re-allocated among Capital Improvement Projects, so the project can continue.

Youth fields

Possible additional athletic field options being looked at to handle the growth of youth sports include the activation of Harbor Park, the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park area, perhaps the Crossbridge Church field, City of Miami fields, and a continuing partnership with LaSalle High School for a potential field-sharing plan.

Councilman Lauredo said he wanted peaceful Harbor Park to remain a “passive, green area,” rather than a noisy sports field for young kids.

Building recertifications

Building Official Rene Velazco sent out notices to 10 properties, and did not immediately hear back from them with required engineers’ reports. Velazco has engaged with three of the property owners and will meet with the other seven this week.

Beach operations

The vessel exclusion zone in the kitesurfing area has been approved, while monitoring the beach, especially on windy days, is a priority. Mayor Davey asked Dr. Roland Samimy for more monitoring of dogs running on the beach, which is not allowed.

Harbor Park and stormwater project

Harbor Park is being considered for part of the new stormwater project for the K-8 Basin, according to Dr. Samimy. A report will come in February. He also reported the city earned a $159,000 grant for a stormwater treatment test project. As far as shoreline protection, bayside, a development of a seawall ordinance will be a crucial first step.

The city’s potential inclusion with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for shoreline dune protection on the oceanside faces a critical approval date of Feb. 17. But the official acceptance would not come until October, when a Chiefs Report is due to be released.

Future of Ch. 77

Residents soon will see enhanced programming and a rebranding of Ch. 77, according to Jessica Drouet, Village Communications & Community Engagement Officer.

Golf cart ordinance

Stripping of Crandon Boulevard will be “taken under advisement” by the County, said Council member Ignacio Segurola.

Honoring Village pioneers

Mayor Mike Davey asked for a minute of silence to honor two of the city’s pioneers – Helen White and Cliff Brody – who passed away this month. “If you did not get a chance to know them, they were incredible people, they did the leg work (for the course of this community). They were wonderful and giving people,” Davey said.

Councilman Caplan echoed those sentiments, saying “they helped me find my way when I was younger ... they were such a great example of selflessness.”