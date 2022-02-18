Parents of K8 Center students meet to review concerns, possible solutions

More than 60 parents of students at Key Biscayne K-8 Center gathered Wednesday at the Community Center to share their experiences and concerns about the relationship parents have with the school.

The K-8 Center has over 1,000 students, with 4th and 5th graders making up close to 30 percent of the student population.

During the meeting, a document titled “2021-22 Schoolwide Improvement Class” (SIP) was distributed. A copy of this report is attached and can also be found online by clicking here.

Parents openly voiced their concerns with what they perceived as a negative change at the school, with one parent saying she felt there was a “sense of (a) lack of culture to service.”

Other issues brought up by the parents were class sizes, empty classrooms, a perceived lack of access to the parents who are willing to help along with a lack of effective communication between parents and administration.

The meeting was organized after a parent sent a letter to school administrators which was shared with Islander News.

Village Mayor Mike Davey, who on Tuesday met with School Board Member for District 6, Mari Tere Rojas, and Region Superintendent for the Central Region, Michael Lewis, and KBCS Principal Michelle Coto to discuss issues with the school, was also in attendance Wednesday. Davey told the group a town hall meeting is being organized for “mid to late April” at the school and he implored parents to focus on finding solutions.

Village Council Member Allison McCormick was also in attendance. “People came together to share their concerns and to work together to find solutions. Seeing so many parents working together in a positive way made me proud to be a Key Biscayner,” said McCormick , who serves as the council’s liaison to the school system. “

“I have already been assured by the Regional Superintendent that next steps are in the works.”