Park Avenue or Fernwood Road?

On the “Monopoly” board, Boardwalk and Park Place make up the coveted upscale, high-rent district. On Fernwood Road, a group of residents is hoping that changing the street’s name would likewise bring a touch of class and refinement to their addresses.

Last week the Village Council was presented with a petition signed by many of the street’s residents asking to change the thoroughfare’s name to Park Avenue.

“In many communities where a Park Avenue exists, it’s synonymous with beauty and elegance,” said Chiqui LaBarrere, the petition’s organizer. “Why not change our image?”

Mayor John Festa calculated the signatures on LaBarrere’s petition in favor of the name change represented approximately 60 percent of that street’s residents. He stressed that a stronger show of support for the measure would be needed before any change would be considered.

Key vacation caps Super Bowl win

Your team has just trounced the San Diego Chargers in the Super Bowl XXIX. Where are you going now?

If you are Steve Young or Jerry Rice, you’re going to Disney World. But if you are San Francisco wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, you’re coming to Key Biscayne for some relaxation, family time, and fishing. Lots of fishing.

The four-year pro first visited here in 1990 as the boyfriend of Key native Lisa Sime. Since 1992, McCaffrey has been Lisa’s husband. His post-Super Bowl schedule on the Key has been relaxed, but he remains busy nonetheless. Keeping in playing shape is a year-long process, and McCaffrey continues to work out four hours a day. Then, just for fun, he’ll get into a pickup game of basketball or go fishing with Key pal Bill Hegamyer.

Matheson workers cottage

One of the oldest standing structures on Key Biscayne is scheduled to be declared a historical landmark at a hearing on January 18. Known as “the Matheson Workers Cottage,” it was built circa 1917 on what was then the Matheson coconut plantation and is now in Crandon Park.

“It’s one of the few historical buildings left on Key Biscayne,” said Bob Carr, Dade County archeologist. “It may be moved or it may be restored in place.” According to Carr, the Metro-Dade Historic Preservation Board will vote to declare the cottage a Dade County Historical Landmark. “The whole intent is to recognize the historical significance of the structure and stimulate community awareness to help locate monies to restore it.”

The cottage is considered historically significant for its association with the Matheson family and their coconut plantation. By the mid 1920’s, theirs was the largest coconut plantation in the United States. Dr. William J. Matheson drained swamps, built meandering roads, and planted thousands of Malayan coconut trees. The coconut plantation business was abandoned in 1932 when competition from the Philippines drove prices down.

The only remaining structures from the plantation are two worker cottages. One was designated Calusa Playhouse in 1990 and the other was saved from demolition and moved to its present site in Crandon Park in 1982.

Scholarship

Stacey Green, Nick Nedeff, and Amy Brassie received $5,500 in grant money from the Eileen McCaughan Memorial Scholarship this year. Greene, the 22-year-old daughter of Jacquie and Joe Greene, has lived on the Key since she was 2 years old.

A graduate of Key Biscayne Elementary School and Coral Gables Senior High School, Greene will enter the Life College of Chiropractic Medicine this fall.

She will use her scholarship to pursue a three-year doctoral program in Chiropractic Medicine and a bachelor's degree in Nutrition.

The scholarship was founded in memory of Eileen McCaughan, a 15-year-old Key Biscayne resident who was killed by a drunk driver on the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Anniversary

Celebrating their first wedding anniversary on April 9 are Dr. Roger Palmer and his wife, Nelly. The couple was married a year ago during a sunset wedding at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club officiated by the late Rev. William Taylor, formerly of the Key Biscayne Community Church.

What a weekend

Mike Lehman and son Mikey on a merry-go-round ride at the St. Agnes Festival.

Bar exam

After passing the Florida Bar exam in February, Robert Webster Vale was sworn into the Florida Bar during ceremonies at the Third District Court of Appeal on May 5th.

Vale grew up on Key Biscayne and is the son of Robert and Katherine Vale and is the grandson of William and Andree Vale.

He is a graduate of the University of Florida Law School, Dartmouth College, and Ransom Everglades.

July 4th Parade Buttons

Kicking off the 4th of July Parade two months early, members of the parade committee recently took to the streets to sell the buttons that help finance the event.

Buttons are now on sale through local merchants and also will be available at the Flag Day Picnic on the Village Green on June 14.