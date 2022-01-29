I walk almost every day and, more often than not, I see cars, like the one in the pictures, parked over the pavement. I have notified the police in the past, always with a prompt response. But why aren’t there any “No Parking Over the Pavement) signs in the streets away from Crandon Boulevard so we don’t have to walk in the middle of the street?

And most of all, why aren’t police cars cruising around day and night so that maybe criminals wouldn’t dare to rob people like they did a few nights ago. I know that these are tough times but I believe that prevention works better than punishment.

Thank you for your attention,

Valeria Mastelli